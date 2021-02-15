Leafs and Lightning headline NHL power rankings The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Canadian pack, while the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are the top team overall in the first edition of TSN Hockey's NHL power rankings powered by Sportlogiq.

By Mike Kelly, Sportlogiq (@MikeKellyNHL)

Welcome to the first edition of the NHL power rankings, powered by Sportlogiq. We are just over one month into the 2020-21 NHL season and defending Stanley Cup champions look every bit as good as they did last season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won seven of their past eight games, lead the NHL in goals and goals against per game and sit in top spot in our Power Rankings.

The Sportlogiq Power Rankings use a weighted statistical model that includes goal differential, expected goal differential and team points percentage to best capture team performance. Recent play is also accounted for by weighting a team’s performance in the past 21 days in addition to their overall season performance.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the top Canadian team in our rankings, sitting at third overall. The Leafs have won four of five games in February and own the fourth best goal differential in the NHL as well as the fifth best expected goal differential. Offence has never been an issue with the Maple Leafs who are proving they can keep the puck out of the net as well, ranking seventh in goal against per game.

After a hot start to the season, the Montreal Canadiens have cooled down a bit but still crack our top 10, raking eighth overall. The Habs have lost three of their past five games but still own the fifth best goal differential and seventh best expected goal differential in the NHL. Montreal doesn’t play again until Saturday, so we’ll see if the team can get back to its high-flying ways when their break is over.

Despite ranking 17th in points percentage, the Edmonton Oilers rank 11th in our power rankings. Edmonton ranks sixth in goals per game (3.44) but first in expected goals per game (3.29). We expect the Oilers to continue to score at a high rate and with some improved play from their goaltenders, Edmonton should be moving up in the standings.

The Winnipeg Jets check in at 13, down slightly from where they sit in points percentage - 11th. The Jets goal differential is solid at sixth overall, but Winnipeg ranks 17th in expected goal differential. The Jets rank 25th in expected goals against but thanks to outstanding goaltending sit 12th in goals against average. As long as Connor Hellebuyck continues to play at an elite level the Jets will be fine, but he does mask some legitimate defensive concerns.

The Calgary Flames sit 18th, slightly ahead of their 21st-place spot in points percentage. The Flames have won three of their past four games, with wins over Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver. The Flames face the Canucks twice again this week before a home-and-home set against the Oilers starring Friday.

The Vancouver Canucks rank 27th on our list, slightly ahead of their current points percentage rank of 29th overall. The underlying stats, like the results, have not been encouraging for Vancouver – the team currently ranks 27th in goal differential and 30th in expected goal differential.

The Canucks had lost six games in a row before beating the Flames 3-1 Saturday night. They will look to carry that momentum into this week with two more games against Calgary on Monday and Wednesday.

The Ottawa Senators sit at the bottom of the NHL standings and our Power Rankings as well. Ottawa has the worst goal differential in the NHL but rank 24th in expected goal differential. Unfortunately for the Senators, they have been sunk by a league-worst shooting percentage and a team save percentage that ranks 30th. Life for the Senators doesn’t get any easier this week with three straight games against the Maple Leafs.