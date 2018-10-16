Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen took part in practice Tuesday after missing Monday's win over the Los Angeles Kings due to a knee injury.

Andersen took shots and worked as usual in practice, but left before the session was over after roughly 30 minutes.

The Danish goalie said it was always the plan to leave practice early, but said he was unsure if he could start Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Andersen tweaked his knee during Saturday's win over the Washington Capitals.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said "we'll see" when it comes to Andersen starting on Thursday.

Yesterday Mike Babcock said he was starting Frederik Andersen on Thursday against Pittsburgh, but today that's been downgraded to "we'll see" for Thursday. Because that's what Freddie said about Thursday. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 16, 2018

Babcock stated Monday night he would be back in the crease Thursday against the Penguins.

"He'll be starting when we play next. He'll be starting on Thursday." Babcock said.

Andersen was listed as day-to-day with a knee injury on Monday and the Maple Leafs called up Eamon McAdam from Newfoundland on an emergency basis for the game against the Kings.

The 29-year-old is 4-1-0 this season with a 3.02 goals against average and .899 save percentage.