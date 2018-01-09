One day after moving up the lineup to skate with Jake Gardiner in the team's second pairing, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott skated as an extra during Tuesday's practice.

Dermott, recalled from the AHL for the first time in his career last week, logged 16:21 of ice time in the team's overtime loss Monday night to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

While Dermott dressed for his second straight game on Monday, defenceman Andreas Borgman re-entered the lineup in place of Connor Carrick from Saturday's lineup.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said after the game Carrick came out of the lineup as part of a rotation and TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton suggests the team may be rotating Carrick, Borgman and Dermott for the time being.

Last night Babcock said Carrick didn't come out of the lineup because he did anything wrong, it was just part of the "rotation." So maybe a rotation of the bottom three D is what Babcock has decided to go with now. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 9, 2018

The rotation would leave Morgan Rielly (25:33 TOI vs. Columbus), Ron Hainsey (26:23), Jake Gardiner (23:48) and Roman Polak (17:01) as the team's lineup constants, though Polak has consistently skated in the team's third pairing.

Carrick paired with Gardiner during Tuesday's practice, while Borgman and Polak were once again used as a battery.

Gardiner's partner for the first three months of the season, Nikita Zaitsev, has been on injured reserve since Dec. 17 due to a lower-body injury. No timeline has been given for his return.

The full practice lines Tuesday were as follows:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin- Gauthier -Brown

Moore, Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Dermott