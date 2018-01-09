1h ago
Leafs appear set to rotate bottom three D
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Toronto focused on heading into break on a high note
One day after moving up the lineup to skate with Jake Gardiner in the team's second pairing, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott skated as an extra during Tuesday's practice.
Dermott, recalled from the AHL for the first time in his career last week, logged 16:21 of ice time in the team's overtime loss Monday night to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
While Dermott dressed for his second straight game on Monday, defenceman Andreas Borgman re-entered the lineup in place of Connor Carrick from Saturday's lineup.
Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said after the game Carrick came out of the lineup as part of a rotation and TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton suggests the team may be rotating Carrick, Borgman and Dermott for the time being.
The rotation would leave Morgan Rielly (25:33 TOI vs. Columbus), Ron Hainsey (26:23), Jake Gardiner (23:48) and Roman Polak (17:01) as the team's lineup constants, though Polak has consistently skated in the team's third pairing.
Carrick paired with Gardiner during Tuesday's practice, while Borgman and Polak were once again used as a battery.
Gardiner's partner for the first three months of the season, Nikita Zaitsev, has been on injured reserve since Dec. 17 due to a lower-body injury. No timeline has been given for his return.
The full practice lines Tuesday were as follows:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Martin- Gauthier -Brown
Moore, Leivo
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Carrick
Borgman-Polak
Dermott