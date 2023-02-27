Leafs back in Top 3 of Power Rankings as trade deadline looms The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and contending teams are loading up ahead of Friday afternoon. The Toronto Maple Leafs, fresh off their acquisitions of Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari, have cracked the top three of our Power Rankings, moving up one spot to third.

by SportLogiq

The Leafs have won three straight games, outscoring their opponents 13-5. O’Reilly leads the team in goals during this span thanks to a hat trick against the Sabres, while Mitch Marner has piled up eight assists in his past three games. The Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are on a collision course for a first-round matchup, with a 96 per cent probability they will face each other in the opening round.

The Colorado Avalanche are back. Winners of five straight games, the Avs jump from ninth to fifth on our list. Colorado has been torching teams with their speed of late, and their high-powered attack will be tested this week with games against the Golden Knights, Devils, Stars, and Kraken.

The high-event Edmonton Oilers are up two spots from eighth to sixth after finishing last week with a 2-1-0 record.

The three games featured a total of 26 goals as Edmonton continues to try to outscore its defensive shortcomings. Connor McDavid and company will face their toughest test of the season Monday against the top team in the NHL, the Boston Bruins.

The Calgary Flames drop a couple of spots to 15th in our rankings following a 1-2-1 week. The road ahead isn’t easy, as the Flames' next five games come against the Bruins, Maple Leafs, Wild, Stars, and then the Wild again.

Calgary is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in which Jacob Markstrom allowed goals of the first two shots he faced. Markstrom was solid the rest of the way but early goals against continue to be an issue. Markstrom has allowed a goal on the first shot of the game seven times in 39 starts this season. Calgary sits four points outside of a playoff spot, with their current odds to make the postseason at 42 per cent.

No Canadian team has fallen further on our list this week than the Winnipeg Jets, who drop from 11th to 18th. The Jets are in a funk, losing five of their past six games. Winnipeg is averaging just 1.5 goals per game during this stretch and are not creating chances at a high rate either. The Jets sit 24th in expected goals per game since losing to Columbus six games ago.

The Ottawa Senators fall one spot to 22nd on our list. The Sens lost two of three games last week as they get set to play back-to-back home games against the Red Wings.

Senators fans are clinging to hope the team can make the playoffs with a strong showing over the next couple of days, but math is not on their side. Currently, the Senators have a seven per cent chance of making the playoffs.