TORONTO – There will be no rest yet for the road-weary Maple Leafs, who just returned from their second extended road trip in a month (this time through Western Canada) to step directly into a Monday night matchup with the juggernaut Tampa Bay Lightning.

But that may not be so bad a fate.

Toronto has already faced the NHL-leading Lightning twice this season, pulling a 1-1 record while playing well in both outings. They don't proclaim to hold an answer key on how to solve Tampa, but the Leafs are confident their past positive experience can help them earn a second straight victory over their Atlantic Division rivals.

“We skated well, looked after the puck, we were all dialled in [the last two meetings]. That’s what we have to be today,” said Mike Babcock after the Leafs’ morning skate on Monday. “If you get good goaltending and you have good specialty teams, you can have success. They’re a good team, without any question. We like playing them; they’re fun to play against. They built a program that’s obviously the envy of the league right now.”

Tampa is the only team to have clinched a playoff berth so far, amassing a staggering 52 wins and 108 points to date – 15 more than the second-place Boston Bruins.

While the Lightning have been unquestionably dominant, the Leafs have held their own in the previous two meetings. In the first, Toronto outshot Tampa 49-21 but fell 4-1 on the strength of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s career-best 48-save performance. A month later, the Leafs overcame an early deficit and took control in the second period to earn a 4-2 win, a blueprint of sorts for how they’d like to play every night.

“[What worked] wasn’t a lot different than what you want to do [all the time],” John Tavares explained. “But knowing how potent [the Lightning] attack is and the depth that they have, and the skill sets they bring to the table, the pace they play at, they make it difficult on you. Any time you can make a team defend and work to get the puck, work to get the middle of the ice – it’s cliché stuff, but there’s extra importance on it when the type of team you’re playing is explosive as they are.”

No player has been more explosive this season than Lightning sniper Nikita Kucherov. The winger leads the NHL with 110 points, 13 more than his closest competition Patrick Kane. Tavares’ unit, with Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman, will likely be tasked with slowing down Kucherov’s line (with Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson) on Monday.

“He’s a good player. Elite edges, elite hockey sense, knows where he’s going with the puck before he gets it,” Babcock said of Kucherov. “His skating is second to none and he’s playing with good players as well. Add it all together and he’s obviously the most dangerous guy in hockey right now.”

It’s a good time of year for the Leafs’ best players to be tested, though, and recently they’ve been rising to the occasion. One week ago, Tavares’ line led the way with a combined six points in a 6-2 win over the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames, one of the Leafs’ most complete wins in weeks.

Recreating a similar performance against the talent-laden Lightning would be another boost for Toronto’s top line as they continue fine-tuning their game ahead of the playoffs.

“The way we play without the puck I think is an area where we’ve developed a lot of chemistry,” Tavares said. “And we are just being accountable all over the ice and being tough to play against, not just when we have the puck but when we’re defending and playing in our own end.”

“For our group, it’s making sure when we get in our zone, we’re talking to each other, getting out of our zone quick,” added Marner. “Then making sure we’re spending as much time as we can in their D-zone and tiring their guys out and not giving them too much space going up the ice.”

With so few holes to poke in Tampa’s game at this stage – they even boast the best power play in the NHL at 28.6 per cent – the Leafs know their time is better spent paying attention to their own work.

“It’s no secret they’re having a good year, and we want to measure against them,” said Frederik Andersen. “We’re confident in our game and we don’t want to focus too much on what they’re doing, but really be patient and be disciplined in our game.”

Maple Leafs projected lineup vs. Tampa:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Brown-Gauthier-Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Muzzin-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Andersen starts

Sparks