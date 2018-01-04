Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team held an optional morning skate at Air Canada Centre Tuesday ahead of facing the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.

Not good enough.

The Maple Leafs aren’t where they want to be in any facet of their game at the halfway point of the season, but it was head coach Mike Babcock who provided the most succinct assessment of their position in the standings on Thursday morning.

“Well, we’re 10th,” he said. “I checked the standings this morning, D.J. [Smith] said we’re 10th. So we’re not good enough. How’s that?”

What’s put the Leafs where they are – sitting third in the Atlantic Division on a three-game losing streak – is the subpar play of their defence. On Toronto’s recent slide they’ve allowed 12 goals against compared to six goals for, and on the season the Leafs are giving up the third-most shots on net in the league (33.83 per game).

While the possibility of a trade has been discussed at length – TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said earlier this week the Leafs are shopping for a blueliner – there are improvements that can be made by players already in the fold.

Babcock’s favourite shopworn phrase – “do it right every day” – has been a difficult one to adopt for the Leafs’ backend. Beyond the team’s top pairing of Morgan Rielly and Ron Hainsey, who have embodied the consistency Babcock preaches about, the rest of the Leafs’ defenders haven’t had the same success. Too often mistakes are made because of blown assignments or Toronto's struggle to contain the league's faster teams.

The loss of Nikita Zaitsev has undoubtedly loomed large over the Leafs, perhaps even more than anticipated when he went down following a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 15. Since then, Toronto is 3-3-1, with the victories coming against the Carolina Hurricanes, Arizona Coyotes and New York Rangers.

“I think a lot of it has to do with how we’re able to hold the blueline and gap up the ice so we can smother teams and force them to dump pucks and dump pucks poorly at that,” said Connor Carrick, who returned to the lineup on Tuesday after being a healthy scratch for two games. “I think it’s something that’s always changing. We’re trying to bring it every night.”

Carrick said the habits Toronto’s defence is establishing have come a long way from where they were at this time last season, but no one appears satisfied. The Leafs want to be better than the increasingly middle-of-the-pack team they’re on track toward being.

“I think, just don’t panic. Do what we used to do,” said Roman Polak. “We’re going to win the games; it’s just a matter of time. Don’t change anything, stick with the plan and we’re going to be alright.

…We’re good offensively, so we just have to fix a couple more things defensively in the D-zone. The best D-zone is don’t play there, just play on offence.”

----

In late October, Patrick Marleau experienced what it was like to face the San Jose Shark as an opponent for the first time in his 20-season NHL career.

On Tuesday, Marleau, who signed with the Leafs as a free agent after 19 seasons in San Jose, will be lined up against his former club as a member of the home team. And there will be another potential first on the line – the first time he’s playing for a team that beats the Sharks.

In Marleau's San Jose homecoming, the Leafs got a terrific 36-save performance from Frederik Andersen but couldn’t generate enough goal support in the 3-2 defeat. But that was then, and the Leafs refuse to believe they’re the same team they were two months ago.

“It’s a different part of the season. It’s totally different now,” said James van Riemsdyk. “We want to play our game and win the game. We’ll try to do that.”

Marleau isn’t one to be forthcoming with his feelings at the best of times, but van Riemsdyk said the team takes motivation from the moment for Marleau in facing his old team in his new home.

“I think in the first year [after someone’s played somewhere] there’s definitely some of that,” van Riemsdyk said. “He spent a great chunk of his hockey playing life playing out there and now he’s decided to join us and we’re thrilled about that. You want to make sure you have a good game for that reason as well.”

Marleau said he was able to catch up with several of his former teammates and a couple of trainers on Wednesday night, and that the experience was just like “catching up with old friends.” He’s made quite a few new pals in the Toronto dressing room, most notably in Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. In his own unassuming way, Marleau has taken the second-year stars under his wing.

“I think the thing I like about [Marleau's friendships] the best is, when I talk to Mitch I say, ‘Is there anybody here you might be able to emulate and follow?’ Well, Patty,” Babcock said. “What does he do? He comes to rink every day. He likes hockey, works hard, competes every night. You can’t tell whether he had a good shift or a bad shift, he just seems to keep going.”

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer joked Marleau isn’t as quiet behind closed doors as he is in front of the media, and that’s why it’s of little surprise the youngest Maple Leafs have been drawn to him. Babcock felt the same, while opining, “it’s scary how good he’s been for us.”

“The two things I admire about [Marleau] and Nik Lidstrom is they embrace the monotony of the game – taping your stick, being on time, one more meeting,” said Babcock. “They embrace that, instead of letting it suck the life out of them. That’s one thing he can pass on. That’s not talking, that’s just doing.”

----

If Andreas Borgman had joined the Leafs a season ago, he would have had more than enough rookies to keep him company in navigating NHL life.

But this year, Borgman is on his own in the freshman category. Like his predecessors, Borgman has been thrown into the fire and asked to thrive. The ups and downs have been plentiful in this inaugural season, but with each passing game the starkest differences from the Swedish Hockey League become easier for Borgman to handle.

“It’s a lot of games, so it’s not like Sweden,” Borgman said. “Mostly it’s been all the ice surfaces being smaller and all that. It goes faster when you’re playing against good players every night.”

Over 39 games this season, Borgman has two goals and seven assists, while averaging 13:47 of ice time per game. He started the season with a rotating pair of partners on his right, but since Nov. 25 he’s been skating with Polak on a regular basis.

“He’s a really good guy,” said Borgman. “He’s been in the league for a long time and he helps me out a lot, talks to me about a lot of stuff. I think we have a good team all around, we’re good teammates.”

Polak thinks his young protégée has taken to the task as well as can be expected.

“I don’t think [he’s struggled], I think he’s doing a great job so far,” Polak said. “I think we’re feeling great. We’re in the middle [of the standings], but I think we’re in a good spot.”

They’ll be in a better one once Zaitsev is able to return. Borgman was able to pick up pointers from the sophomore earlier in the season and looks forward to being able to watch him again.

“He’s just a good D,” Borgman said. “We just have to do our job without him. He does a lot of good plays out there both offensively and defensively, on the PK too, but we have to play good without him and the rest of the D have to take his spot.”

----

Toronto lost the war against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday, but they did win at least one battle – holding the league's best power play team off the scoresheet with the extra man.

Tonight the Leafs will face one of the other best specialty teams clubs in the league in the Sharks and their second-ranked penalty kill (85.2 per cent). The Leafs have drawn exceptional confidence from their power play throughout the season, but after going three games without an extra-man goal (0-for-7) in games that were all losses, Toronto will have to be near-perfect in attempting to crack the Sharks’ armour.

“I think you all have to be on the same page and executing the stuff we know how to do,” said van Riemsdyk. “Moving the puck around and making the right plays. Seems like they pressure pretty hard and they play pretty hard and with some pace so you just have to make sure you’re making the right plays with the puck and just knowing where the options are when you get them.”

Van Riemsdyk leads the way for Leafs with seven power-play goals, but lately the Leafs have been lacking consistency on their special teams. Nazem Kadri, who’s second to van Riemsdyk in power-play goals with three, hasn’t tallied a point of any kind in 12 games, dating back to Dec. 2. Since the power play exploded with three goals against Carolina on Dec. 19, Toronto has just two man-advantage goals total.

The Sharks may be a formidable opponent against which to try and turn things around, but they’ve also given up one power-play goal in each of their last three games. That’s enough to show the Leafs how they can make the most of their chances, too.

“They just the pressure they put on players on the power play, they’re always trying to force you into making a bad play,” said Marleau. “But if you’re in the right spots and moving the puck well you should be able to break through that.”

Projected lines vs. San Jose:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Gauthier-Brown

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Andersen starts

McElhinney