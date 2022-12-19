Leafs drop in NHL Power Ranking, Lightning and Sabres surge Two streaks came to an end last week, and if the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t bring their best game on Tuesday, another may begin.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

Two streaks came to an end last week, and if the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t bring their best game on Tuesday, another may begin.

The Leafs begin the week coming off back-to-back losses and will look to avoid a third straight against the surging Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs' point streak and Mitch Marner’s 23-game point streak were snapped against the New York Rangers last week as the Leafs lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 11. Following their 1-2-0 week, Toronto drops two spots in our rankings to fifth overall.

The Winnipeg Jets finished last week with a 2-2-0 record and drop one spot from sixth to seventh on our list. The Jets, who sit one point behind Dallas for top spot in the Central Division, own the best points percentage of any team in their division. The injury-ravaged Jets continue to play solid hockey despite major losses to their lineup – the latest including Blake Wheeler and Nate Schmidt. The good news for Jets fans is that Nikolaj Ehlers skated for the first time last week as he continues to progress towards a return.

The Edmonton Oilers fall out of the top 10 following a 1-2-1 week, dropping to 13th on our list. Despite ranking 16th in points percentage, the Oilers sit seventh in expected goal differential, which suggests the process has been more sound than the results this season. Improved and more consistent goaltending will likely see this team return to the top 10 on our list before long. Or Connor McDavid can continue to defy logic by putting up incredible numbers as he has to this point of the season. McDavid’s 62 points are eight clear of teammate Leon Draisaitl and 13 clear of anyone who doesn’t play on his team.

The Ottawa Senators are quietly humming along, finishing last week with a 3-1-0 record. The Sens move up four spots, from 22nd to 18th in our Power Rankings. Alex DeBrincat has found his scoring touch, leading all Senators with eight points last week. The Sens face the Jets, Capitals, and Red Wings before the holiday break.

The Calgary Flames are still trying to find their game, dropping three spots to 21st on our list after finishing last week with a 1-1-2 record. Calgary dropped games to Montreal, Vancouver, and St. Louis before picking up a 5-2 win over the Sharks Sunday. The win was Jacob Markstrom’s first since Nov. 21 and Milan Lucic, recently relegated to the press box, scored his first goal of the season. The Flames will spend the week in California with games in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Anaheim.

It was a light week for the Vancouver Canucks, who beat the Flames in a shootout before losing 5-1 to the Jets Saturday night. As a result, the Canucks stay put in 25th place on our list.

The bad news for the Montreal Canadiens is that they remain last of the Canadian teams in our rankings. The good news is they moved up one spot from last week. The Habs started the week with a shootout win over the Flames but have lost three straight games since. Life isn’t about to get any easier for Montreal. The Canadiens begin a seven-game road trip Monday in Arizona that includes stops in Colorado, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Florida, and Washington.