Leafs face test against ‘underrated’ Penguins The Pittsburgh Penguins have outscored the Toronto Maple Leafs 9-1 in a pair of wins over Toronto this season and Toronto's players and staff haven't enjoyed a day off since the All-Star break and returned from a gruelling swing through Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle earlier this week.

The Maple Leafs and Penguins held optional skates at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

The Penguins have outscored the Leafs 9-1 in a pair of wins over Toronto this season.

"They're an elite team," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "They've been an elite team for a long time. They don't give you any easy nights. There's no shortage of reasons for us to be at our best."

"They have a high standard of how they play," said veteran forward Jason Spezza. "It's a great test for us, especially coming off a west trip. They get your attention real quick. It's probably the right team to play in a situation like this."

Toronto's players and staff haven't enjoyed a day off since the All-Star break and returned from a gruelling swing through Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle earlier this week.

"It is not an easy trip," Keefe admitted. "We made what I believe to be the wise decision to stay the night in Seattle and then fly home [on Tuesday], but that's a long day in itself. When we landed here it's six o'clock in the evening, so you lose that day a bit and then you're right back at the rink. We had to keep practice short yesterday."

The fatigue factor only accentuates the challenge against the Penguins, who lead the Metropolitan Division and are 4-0-1 in February. Pittsburgh handed the Leafs their most lopsided loss of the season back in October.

"Hopefully we learned our lesson from the 7-1 game," Spezza said. "If you open it up against them, they'll make you play."

"I think they're underrated," said forward Pierre Engvall. "Even their depth guys are really hardworking. We have to stay on top of their good guys and work really hard. We can't give them nothing. We have to be ready for the beginning."

---

The Leafs fell behind early and lost 2-0 in their last meeting against the Penguins back in November. It's the only time Toronto has been shut out this season.

"We have so much respect for how skilled they are," said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. "Their transition game is one of the more dangerous transition games in the league. Any time we play those types of teams we talk about managing the puck and forcing them to have to play a goal-line-to-goal-line game. Our decisions that we make with the puck in the neutral zone will be critical to that. We're going to have to be hard on pucks and, when we are, we can control territory. It gives us an opportunity to play the game we're trying to play."

Pittsburgh ranks ninth in goals per game (3.34) and is tied for third in goals against (2.54).

"It's hard to score your way to championships," said Sullivan, who has guided the Penguins to two titles. "You've got to be able to keep the puck out of your net. You have to be hard to play against and different teams do it in different ways as far as defining what that means to their players. Our guys have a clear understanding of what it means as a Pittsburgh Penguin."

Of course, it's captain Sidney Crosby, who sets the two-way tone.

"He's the standard bearer for us," said Sullivan. "He's the guy that I think sets the bar. The way he plays the game, he personifies what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin."

Crosby arrives in Toronto riding a seven-game point streak. He has been on the scoresheet in 14 of his last 16 games.

"To be at 34 and play at the level he's playing at is exceptional," said Spezza, who roomed with Crosby at the 2015 World Championship. "When you get around him you realize none of it is by mistake. It's all through hard work and dedication. He studies the game. He knows the game. He watches the game. He's incredible ... He's the poster boy for just work ethic and dedication."

'Definitely the best player I've played': Leafs respect Crosby's consistency Ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Penguins and Sidney Crosby, who is coming off career goal No. 500, John Tavares calls Crosby the best player he's ever played against, while Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner discuss how much of a challenge No. 87 has been to contain on the ice throughout his career.

---

The Leafs power play is tops in the NHL this season with a 31.5 per cent conversion rate. Since Oct. 30, the Leafs haven't gone more than two games without a power-play goal.

"When we've gone through little lulls, we've been able to bounce back really well and not let a couple bad games or a couple bad power plays shake our confidence," said Auston Matthews, who leads the way with 12 man-advantage markers.

Toronto's power play struggled down the stretch last season finishing 16th overall (20 per cent). After going with two balanced groups most of last year, the Leafs have loaded up Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly on the top unit this year under the guidance of new assistant coach Spencer Carbery.

"It's just chemistry," said Spezza. "You start reading off each other. When Will goes into the hole, Mitch comes out and it becomes a little more fluid and they learn their reads off each other. I think that's been a big thing. And then when you have shooters like we have on that unit, they're going to put pucks in the net."

It helps that the second unit, with Spezza running things on the half-wall, is chipping in. They have cashed in two straight games thanks to the veteran's patented fake shot, slap pass.

"It's more of a read play," said Spezza. "It just happens to be two games in a row that it's worked, but it depends on how the kill kills, really. We get great information from Spence in the morning about the other team's penalty kill and it's my job to adjust."

Spezza has played nearly two decades in the NHL, but the opposition still hasn't figured out how to defend this move.

"They may know that it's coming, but they've also seen him, a number of times, rip that over the goalie's shoulder," said Keefe. "He's a guy who has a tendency to use a fake whether it's a pass or to change his own angle on his shot and you don't know when he's going to use it."

Nine of Spezza’s 17 points this season have come on the power play.

"He's always fine-tuning and tweaking and working on things and finds different ways to make it, somehow, look a little bit different," said Tavares. "That's always been such a spectacular part of his game: getting goalies to bite and being so deceptive with that long reach. His body is in one spot and the puck is extended out, so it's a lot of range that he's covering."

Spezza shares the secret to his slap-pass success After finding success with the slap-pass countless times throughout his career, Leafs forward Jason Spezza explains how his read of the penalty kill leads to his success with it. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says his opponents may know the slap-pass is coming but they need to respect his shot at the same time.

---

Toronto's power play has failed to strike in seven opportunities against the Penguins this season, including an extended five-on-three chance in November.

The Penguins have the second best penalty kill in the NHL this season (87.7 per cent). What do they do well?

"Pressure up ice making it hard to get organized," Keefe noted. "They disrupt you. Your breakouts and entries become more challenging. And then they just do a good job. They're in lanes. They block shots. Goaltending is good for them. They defend hard. Good on loose pucks. So, all the things you come to expect on any top penalty kill. It will certainly be a challenge for us tonight."

Spezza is preaching patience.

"With some of the good penalty kills, it can be frustrating because it's icing, icing, bad break out, icing, but the next thing you know you get a Grade A and you capitalize," Spezza said. "So, you have to have patience when you play the good penalty kills. You don't want to deviate too much from the plan."

---

Spezza is often fastidious when it comes to his sticks and getting them ready for games. So, it was notable to see him toss a twig to a fan in Vancouver during warm-ups on Saturday.

Turns out, there's a story there. Spezza first met the fan after a practice at the University of British Columbia in December.

"Actually, it's a funny story," Spezza said. "When I was suspended, he stayed and watched me for like an hour after practice at UBC. He asked me for a stick, but because I was suspended, I didn't bring very many. We were scheduled to go back the next day to UBC to practice so I said, 'If you come back tomorrow, I'll give you a stick after practice.'"

That practice and Toronto's next scheduled game against the Canucks never ended up happening due to a COVID outbreak.

The Leafs finally returned to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre for a practice on Friday.

"When we walked into the building at UBC I actually remembered, 'Oh, man, I forgot to give that kid a stick,'" Spezza said. "And then he showed up at the game. When I saw him and recognized him, it was a no brainer to get him a stick. So, there is a little bit of a back story."

Leafs fan earned a Spezz-ial delivery in Vancouver In Vancouver last Saturday, Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza gave a lucky fan in the crowd a stick during warmups and explained the backstory behind the gesture that dates back to their last visit to UBC Arena in Vancouver.

---

Keefe is planning a new look on defence tonight.

"I would expect things to mix around a fair bit," he said without tipping his hand.

The Leafs sent Timothy Liljegren to the Marlies on Wednesday in a cap-related move. Toronto needed to create space for Adam Brooks, who they claimed off waivers.

"You take Liljegren out tonight and that changes the dynamics a little bit," Keefe said. "It's more of a reflection of where we're at and wanting to try some different things."

Liljegren recorded the first multi-point game of his career on Monday in Seattle and finished the night on the second pair alongside Jake Muzzin.

Travis Dermott, who sat as a healthy scratch in the last two games, will draw in.

"You expect a guy to go in and be energized," said Keefe. "It's not an easy road trip we were just on and he's still part of the travel, but not playing the games so we expect he can bring some extra energy."

Leafs Ice Chips: Keefe plans to mix things up on D After Timothy Liljegren was moved down to make room for new arrival Adam Brooks, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was forced to mix around his options on the blue line for tonight's match against the Penguins. TSN's Mark Masters has more.

---

Tristan Jarry will start for the Penguins, Sullivan confirmed.