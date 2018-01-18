Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PHILADELPHIA — It only took three years, but Mike Babcock could hear the voices in the self-proclaimed centre of the hockey universe growing louder over the last few weeks.

Why not shake up the lines? Why is Connor Brown not seeing more ice time? Why, why, why.

It wasn’t anything Babcock hadn’t heard before. There is never any shortage of second-guessing of an NHL – and certainly not in Toronto. He typically responded by preaching his “steady on the rudder, keep ’er going here.”

“My wife can tell me what’s wrong,” Babcock said before Thursday night's 3-2 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. “But in our business, you’ve got to find a way to figure out what’s right.”

This question, in particular, was about Brown’s lack of ice time. He entered Thursday’s game with 11 goals, including 10 at even-strength, despite playing fewer minutes than any other Maple Leaf regular except Matt Martin.

“So why don’t you canvas the top nine and see who wants to give him that?” Babcock said. “Do you know what I mean by that? So who am I taking out?”

Babcock finally relented.

Halfway through Thursday’s matchup in Philadelphia, Babcock flipped Brown with William Nylander.

Boom. The swap worked instantly – an almost uncanny result that you could almost hear Leafs Nation saying “See!” from 350 miles away.

Brown opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season on a breakaway. Just 28 seconds later, Frederik Gauthier netted his first, with Nylander as his linemate.

It proved to be exactly what the Maple Leafs needed on a night that Auston Matthews was held off the scoresheet for a season-high fourth straight game and second line centre Nazem Kadri pushed his career-worst run without an assist to 21 straight games.

On this night, though, Babcock’s in-game touch wasn’t enough to save the Maple Leafs from themselves.

The Leafs blew a two-goal lead in the third period to fall to the Flyers in OT on the night the Flyers raised Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros’ No. 88 to the rafters.

Selke Trophy candidate Sean Couturier deposited the overtime winner for the Flyers.

For the Maple Leafs, Thursday marked the fourth straight loss, and the third in four games in which they’d blown a lead.

Surely, now, those voices won’t be quieting – even after Babcock seemed to listen.

