DETROIT — Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves against his former club to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in pre-season action on Saturday

Dominic Turgeon, Vili Saarijarvi, Martin Frk, Libor Sulak and Matt Puempel scored for Detroit (7-1-0).

Carl Grundstrom scored the lone goal for the Leafs (5-2-0).

Curtis McElhinney allowed all five Detroit goals on 37 shots.

Bernier spent three seasons with Toronto from 2013 to 2016.

The Red Wings were 3 for 3 with the man advantage, while the Leafs were 0 for 6.

Both teams fielded squads mostly devoid of NHLers.

Saarijarvi opened the scoring for the Red Wings with a power-play goal at 4:39 in the first period.

Just under seven minutes later, Turgeon stretched the lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal.

Grundstrom's marker came just under two minutes into the second period when he finished a give-and-go with Adam Brooks on a two-on-none break to cut the lead to 2-1.

But Detroit pulled away in the frame, getting goals from Puempel at 8:55 and Frk at 12:42.

Sulak made it 5-1 with a power-play marker at 10:37 of the third.

Toronto kicks off its season Wednesday when it hosts the Montreal Canadiens.