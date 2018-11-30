The clock is ticking on the William Nylander situation as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is making the rounds for "last call" offers on the restricted free agent forward, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

#Flyers are believed to be among the teams Kyle Dubas has connected with in recent days as he makes the rounds for “last call” on William Nylander. Not sure there is a fit, or how involved they were prior to regime change, but Dubas and Holmgren did chat. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 30, 2018

The Flyers, who are in search for a new general manager after firing Ron Hextall earlier this week, are one of the teams who have connected with Dubas in recent days to discuss Nylander, reports Seravalli.

Seravalli says he's not sure if there's a fit for Nylander in Philadelphia, but notes that Dubas and Flyers president Paul Holmgren did chat.

If Nylander is not signed to a deal by 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Saturday he will not be able to play in the NHL this season.

The 22-year-old Swede scored 20 goals and added 41 assists over 82 games in 2017-18 with the Leafs, his third season in the NHL.