Andersen going through usual routine at Leafs practice

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice for practice Tuesday, one day after leaving his team's win over the Anaheim Ducks with an apparent head injury.

TSN's Mark Masters reports Andersen was going through his normal routine Tuesday with goalie coach Steve Briere and backup Curtis McElhinney.

A welcome sight for Leafs fans



Andersen back at work pic.twitter.com/4wswIUn0AA — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 6, 2018

Andersen was injured in the second period of Monday's game when Corey Perry's skate hit him in the mask. Perry was tripped up by Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey as he cut across Andersen's crease.

Andersen's mask fall off as a result of the hit and the goalie lay on the ice for several moments before skating to the bench under his own power and leaving to the dressing room.

"I think fine," Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told reporters after the gaem when they asked how Andersen was. "I was just talking to him. He seems good."

McElhinney replaced Andersen on Monday, stopping 15 of 16 shots in the 7-4 win.

The Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.