TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team practised at MasterCard Centre on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs’ goalie depth took a hit when Curtis McElhinney (Carolina) and Calvin Pickard (Philadelphia) were both claimed off waivers on Tuesday.

Garret Sparks, last year's AHL goalie of the year, won the backup job despite having just 17 games of NHL experience on his resume.

McElhinney posted a .934 save percentage in 18 games with the Leafs last season, but at 35 doesn’t have the same upside as Sparks. Pickard, who has played 86 games in the NHL, backed up Sparks last year with the Marlies.

Sparks punches fist into palm upon learning McElhinney (CAR) and Pickard (PHA) were picked up on waivers, says "Yes!" "I think Picks and Mac could both be difference-makers ... I'm not shocked. It's tough for the #Marlies, though." #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) October 2, 2018

“They did unbelievable in getting Mac,” said head coach Mike Babcock referring to the Hurricanes. “Great person, great family, good pro, does it right every day, good goaltender, so he’s a quality man. Pick is another quality, quality guy. Unbelievable last year for Sparks helping him become a pro. He’s got good numbers in the National Hockey League, he’ll do a good job and he’s a great teammates. So, we’re going to miss those guys.”

Frederik Andersen paid tribute to McElhinney in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

“Sad to see a great guy go,” Andersen wrote, “but glad that you’re getting another chance. Thanks for being an amazing goalie partner over the last two seasons!”

The promotion of Sparks to the NHL and the departures of McElhinney and Pickard leave Kasimir Kaskisuo, a 25-year-old with 38 games of AHL experience, as the No. 3 goalie in the Leafs system.

“Kaskisuo now in the minors is standing by himself," noted Babcock. "And yet that’s the way the league is made. It’s made to try and keep everybody exactly the same, right? So that’s the way it goes. You’d love to have them all slip through, but they didn’t."

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews was interviewed by former NHLers Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette as well as Brian McGonagle as part of the latest Spittin' Chiclets podcast presented by Barstool Sports.

“It's kind of different than any other interview you've done,” Matthews said with a grin. “It's fun ... pretty laid-back and relaxed. It was a good time.”

While Matthews usually listens to music on the way to the rink, he will sometimes listen to a podcast and said Spittin' Chiclets is in his rotation.

Some highlights from Matthews’ appearance, which was posted on Monday:

On Robert Nilsson, his teammate in Zurich when Matthews played in the Swiss league during his NHL draft year …

“I still tell people to this day, [he’s] probably the most, like, flat-out skilled hockey player I’ve ever played with.”

On the craziest, untrue story he’s heard or read about himself in the Toronto media …

“There’s been quite a bit, honestly. I got to go with the one this summer when we signed JT and everybody was like, ‘He’s pissed, he can’t believe it ...’”

On how he (and Marner) pass time on flights …

“I’m [a] movie guy … usually I sit next to Marner and, for some reason, he’s notorious for watching like these kids cartoon movies when we’re flying …”

On the biggest jokester in the Leafs dressing room …

“I think [Leo] Komarov would kind of be that guy. Obviously, he’s not with us anymore. His mix of his accent and the kind of guy he is, just hilarious. Guys loved him. He’s another guy who is super popular in the room and he does some crazy stuff…”

You can listen to the whole interview here (starts at 37:40).

Lines at Tuesday’s practice:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Gauthier

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Power-play units at Tuesday’s practice:

Rielly

Matthews-Kadri-Marner

Tavares

Gardiner

Ennis-Johnsson-Leivo

Marleau