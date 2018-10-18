Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – When the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs collided with the battle-tested Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, all signs pointed to an offence-heavy duel brewing between two talented rosters.

And then the game began.

Toronto was scoring an average of almost five goals per game heading into the contest, but its elite playmakers were swiftly silenced by suffocating defensive play from the Penguins and spectacular goaltending by Matt Murray in a 3-0 loss. That snapped Toronto’s five-game win streak, and dropped them to 6-2-0 on the season.

It was exactly the kind of game Toronto isn’t primed to win: A low-scoring affair deep into the third period with zero space, where the veteran savvy of Penguins’ stars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin ultimately got the best of them.

“They were a better team than us tonight,” said winger Zach Hyman. “They were a lot heavier than us, a lot stronger than us. They had the puck more than us. They’re a really good team, and you can see why. It wasn’t a good night for us.”

It was Malkin who would score the Penguins’ first two goals, one on a first period power play and the other off an errant pass by Nazem Kadri when the Leafs’ net was empty late in the third period that Malkin got credit for. Frederik Andersen had been yanked with three minutes still remaining in the period, leaving the Leafs too much time for a mistake like that to occur. Kris Letang pocketed the other empty netter to seal the win.

In a one-goal game until the final 2:07 of the third period, the Leafs found for the first time this season they simply couldn’t capitalize on even one chance.

“It’s a grind out there, there’s no room,” said Leafs coach Mike Babcock. “When you’re a good team and you’re playing good teams, there is no room. That’s just the reality. You have to find a way to play your game within the no room.”

“It’s just a sour taste when you don’t execute and don’t win some of those battles when you need to and find a way to get it done,” added John Tavares, who finished minus-2. “We had some good looks, if we were able to get one of those in it changes the game, but at the same time we know we can be a lot better.”

Babcock said before Thursday’s game he wasn’t going to be hard-matching any of his lines with the Penguins’ big guns, but rather he’d see how events played out and adjust. That meant starting Auston Matthews’ potent line with Patrick Marleau and Kasperi Kapanen out against Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust first, a decision that didn’t yield positive returns for Toronto.

Through two periods, Matthews’ unit was well-acquainted with their own end at 26 per cent possession, even when Matthews had won 71 per cent of his draws against Crosby to that point.

Matthews entered the game on a seven-game point streak and as the NHL’s leading scorer with 16 points, but the Penguins’ relentless backcheck and stifling defence was too much to overcome.

“We had a hard time getting on the inside” Matthews said. “There’s ways we can improve. It seemed like they were just calm, cool and collected out there, they played smart and didn’t force anything, they made plays and had us running around quite a bit.”

When the third period began, Babcock had gone back to an old reliable approach, starting Kadri’s line with Connor Brown and Par Lindholm out against Crosby. That Kadri hard-match is what Babcock had gone with the last two seasons at home against an opponent's top line, but the change of assignment didn’t help the Leafs’ cause.

What could have is if the referees didn’t miss a blatant high-sticking call on Hyman in the first period. The winger was taken down by Guentzel’s stick catching him in dangerous territory, a mishap that required eight stitches above Hyman’s right eye. Given that the hit drew blood, the Leafs should have received a four-minute power play, in a game where open ice was at a premium.

Babcock would have liked to see the call go Toronto’s way, but it was nowhere near the loss’ deciding factor. The Leafs haven’t seen much adversity so far in this young season, and have an opportunity now to learn from a disappointing result against a team that’s had the type of success – with two Stanley Cup wins in the past three years – that Toronto would sooner than later like to emulate.

“All victories you have to earn,” Babcock said. “[The game] was right there for us to find another step and get better, find a way to get on the inside and they did a good job to keep us from doing that. They’re a more veteran, polished playoff team than we are and it showed.”

TAKEAWAYS

Andersen no worse for wear

In his first tilt back from a mild knee injury, Andersen turned in the strong performance Toronto needed against Crosby and the Penguins. But even his 36-save showing couldn’t make up for the Leafs’ lack of goal support in a game where Murray (also returning from injury) looked to be in playoff form. The night got off to a bit of a rocky start for Andersen when he served up some big rebounds early in the first period that nearly turned up in the back of his net, but the goaltender recovered quickly and stopped 16 of the Penguins’ 17 shots in the frame, while the Leafs managed only nine shots at the other end. Andersen’s only error was on Malkin’s power play goal that came six seconds into the man advantage off a clean faceoff win by Crosby. When the Penguins had sustained pressure on Andersen for minutes at a time in the second period, his play is the only thing that kept Toronto alive in a one-goal game. Thursday's game was the fifth time in eight contests the Leafs have given up at least 30 shots on net, and the third time in a start by Andersen. He finished with a season-high .973 save percentage.

Kadri can’t buy one

The Leafs’ third-line centre may not have been able to light the lamp yet this season, but Kadri has claimed to still be happy with the chances he’s been generated. Thursday was more of the same for him, starting with the first 10 minutes of the opening period. With linemates Lindholm and Brown, Kadri was flying around the Penguins end as the Leafs’ most threatening forward and posted a 92.9 shot attempt percentage after 20 minutes. But he was also clearly too anxious to find twine at times, and saw the puck jump right off his stick as a result. But as the game went on, Kadri had more high-danger scoring chances than any other Leafs forward (four for, zero against) and led the way in possession at 75 per cent. His point-blank chance on Murray late in the third period was Toronto’s best chance at an equalizer, and after all that, it was Kadri who had the ill-fortune to see his pass trickle down into the Leafs’ empty net to end the night.

Babcock has said before that Kadri does best with a specific assignment, like he’s gotten the last two years as Toronto’s matchup guy. But Babcock has moved away from hard-matching this season, and that could be part of the reason he’s struggling to make his mark. The bright side is that last season he went through a stretch of 20 games with only one goal and had still put up 32 by the end of the year. A slow start to the season won’t necessarily lead to a down year overall, but adding another skill player to his line might be the spark Kadri needs to get rolling. He finished with minus-2 with a team-high five shots on net and at 71 per cent in the dot.

Fourth line fight continues

Through no fault of his own, Tyler Ennis has taken the biggest tumble down the Leafs’ lineup since the regular season began, but Thursday’s game showed he’s not done fighting for more consistent ice time. Ennis played the entire preseason and first two games of the regular season with Matthews and Marleau, but was replaced there by Kapanen in game three and demoted to the fourth line. Ennis has been trading opportunities with Andreas Johnsson ever since, slotting out for the Leafs’ previous two games as a healthy scratch before getting a chance against Pittsburgh. And Ennis didn’t waste a shift. Skating with Frederik Gauthier and Josh Leivo, Ennis was aggressive on the forecheck hounding pucks and played hard around the net to set up chances for his linemates. While Johnsson may bring more skill to the ice than Ennis, it’s the veteran who’s savvier when he doesn’t have the puck, and isn’t as easily knocked off when he does. How Babcock chooses to handle the rotation going forward is unknown, but Ennis made a strong case for more responsibility. Ennis played only 8:57 against the Penguins, but had two shots on goal and finished even.

Match Game

How lines matched in Leafs vs. Penguins

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen vs. Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Hyman-Tavares-Marner vs. Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown vs. Simon-Brassard-Hornqvist

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo vs. Sheahan-Cullen-Sprong

In Thursday’s loss, the Leafs failed to convert on the power play in a game for the first time this season. They’re 9-for-20 (45 per cent) overall with the extra man, tops in the NHL.

Last word

“We focused on our game. If we play smart, play right, we can beat any team in the league. We stopped [Auston] Matthews, like finally he [does] not score.”

– Evgeni Malkin, reflecting on Pittsburgh’s 3-0 win over the Leafs Thursday night​