The Maple Leafs held their final practice of training camp on Saturday at the MasterCard Centre.

Head coach Mike Babcock expects a decision on the last cuts to be finalized following tonight's game in Detroit although a formal announcement likely won’t come until Sunday.

---

Toronto’s high-octane power play has lived up to the hype so far in the pre-season.

"It's fun to be out there," said Nazem Kadri, the man in the slot on the top unit. "It's really fun. Everyone's a threat to score. Everyone’s a threat to shoot or pass and that’s what’s tough for the opposition. If they take one option away there’s always another."

The units have worked together in two games this week connecting on five of 12 opportunities against the Red Wings and Canadiens.

"You don’t want to do too much," said John Tavares, who scored on the man advantage on Friday. "I think that sometimes that can be the tendency when you got a lot of guys that can make a lot of different types of plays that are creative. At the end of the day, you kind of work for what you get and take what’s given to you."

Despite the early success there’s still room for improvement.

"We can be a little smoother coming up the ice and working our way into the offensive zone," Tavares pointed out, "but the attention to detail and guys working off one another has been pretty good to start.”

Tavares and Auston Matthews linked up on a goal for the first time on Friday with the 21-year-old setting up the ex-Islander with a beautiful no-look pass during a two-man advantage.

“Any time Mats gets that time and space he’s going to make the right play and find the open man,” said Tavares. “And it’s not just finding the guy, it’s his ability to get the goalie and the opponent to be drawn into what he’s doing and he puts it on a tee for me at the right pace and the right spot so, really, it was easy. That’s when you know you have a guy who’s a special player, it’s not just finding the open man, it’s how he delivers it and gets it there.”

“Credit goes to him,” Matthews said. “He got into a really good lane. I had all day and I knew he was there and he got open. I tried to fake a shot and got it to him.”

And while the top group is rolling, they were actually outscored by the second group on Friday, which is what had Babcock excited afterwards.

“In the early going we had no structure and they (top unit) had no results and then it was real good to see the other group go out there and bury it and then suddenly the structure got better so it’s great how that works," Babcock noted. "It was good to see (Patrick) Marleau’s unit get two tonight. I think that’s important. You got to have two units."

---

Marner killed penalties during his junior career in London and has been impressive in his first NHL look in that role during the pre-season. After Saturday's practice, Babcock was asked why he made the decision to give the shifty winger the opportunity this season.

“We could’ve done it a lot earlier,” the coach revealed, “but in life I believe things come on an earned basis and I don’t think you just give kids stuff. They have to earn it. And that’s in all things. If they earn it, they appreciate it more and end up doing a better job. The other thing is he had lots to learn in other areas on his regular shift and the power play before he did this.”

---

Last year, Toronto's goal song at home games with "The Enforcer" by Monster Truck, but this year, if the pre-season is any indication, the team is turning back the clock. The tune playing at Scotiabank Arena after Leafs goals has been "You Make My Dreams" by Hall & Oates, a group that rose to prominence before the current Leafs players were born.

“I don’t mind it,” said Kadri, who handles the pre-game music in the dressing room. “I like it. I think, collectively, a lot of the guys like it. But, obviously, it’s the pre-season and we’re still feeling it out.”

With an electric offence, the Leafs players and fans could be hearing the goal song a lot so it’s crucial to find the right fit.

“It’s a pretty good tune,” said Marner, 21, who admitted he doesn't know much about Daryl Hall and John Oates. “I like it. The fans seemed to like it and that’s all that matters. I think our whole team kind of likes every genre so we’re good with any kind of song.”

---

Among the position players suiting up in the pre-season finale tonight in Detroit, Connor Carrick is the only one who was on the Leafs roster all of last season. Whether the defenceman makes the team this season remains very much in question. Earlier this week, Babcock split training camp into two groups and Carrick found himself in the one featuring players destined for the AHL.

How is Carrick handling the uncertainty?

“It’s not easy by any means,” the 24-year-old admitted. “But my head’s going to be where my body is and my body’s playing for the Leafs tonight so that’s my focus.”

How much feedback has he received from Babcock?

“We haven’t talked much. You know, I’m not sure there’s a ton to talk about.”

With Roman Polak leaving in free agency, Carrick appeared to have a good chance to seize a job on the right side of Toronto's blue line, but training camp hasn't worked out that way as he's slipped behind newcomer Igor Ozhiganov on the depth chart.

---

Curtis McElhinney is used to uncertainty. As a 35-year-old journeyman that's just the way it goes in the NHL. At this year's training camp, he's been pushed by reigning AHL goalie of the year Garret Sparks, who's 10 years younger.

“It’s good,” said McElhinney, who posted a career high .934 save percentage in 18 games last season. “A lot of times when you have success in a situation you have a tendency to get complacent and you can relax a little bit so that’s certainly not the case with this situation and the other goalies that are at camp. It’s a good thing to have.”

So far the cagey veteran has outplayed his would-be replacement and on Saturday night in Detroit, McElhinney will start against the Wings and make his closing pre-season argument. The battle scars gained from bouncing around teams in the past has helped him be at his best.

“I guess it doesn’t make you as concerned about doing it all over again, if anything," he said. "Obviously, I’ve been around for a little while, seen quite a bit and my skin’s gotten pretty thick over the years. This is just another opportunity right now.”

McElhinney has played for six NHL teams and three AHL teams since 2007 so he’s a survivor, but missing out on a chance to take part in what’s happening with the Leafs would sting.

“The players they’ve been able to draft and bring in the last couple of years have been phenomenal so just to be able to take in the general excitement around the team is something I’ve never been a part of before.”

---

* Lines at Leafs morning skate:

(at Detroit tonight)

Timashov-Jooris-Clune

Greening-Gauthier-Engvall

Grundstrom-Cracknell-Bracco

Clark-Brooks-Moore

Marincin-Carrick

Rosen-Holl

Borgman-LoVerde

McElhinney

Sparks

* Lines at Leafs practice:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozighanov

Andersen

Pickard