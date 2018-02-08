Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Prior to taking on the Nashville Predators Wednesday night, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock alluded to the matchup being a measuring stick for where his team is at with two months left in the regular season.

What the Leafs learned after topping Nashville 3-2 on James van Riemsdyk’s seven-round shootout winner is that they still have strides to make in competing with the league’s best – and that Frederik Andersen can steal points with the best of them.

When it was all said and done, Toronto had blown a two-goal lead and were outshot 46-32, but Andersen stood tall, earning his league-leading fifth victory this season when making 40 saves or more.

“I thought [Andersen] was really good,” said Babcock. “I thought we did a good job right until we turned the puck over and they got one [when Colton Sissons scored in the second period]. Then I thought they upped the ante. That’s a good team that competes at a high level and as the game went on they got quicker and quicker and we watched them more and more and Freddie had to be good.

"Good for Freddie and good for us, we got the points. But just shows we have a ways to go.”

While Toronto (32-19-5) was able to jump out to a 2-0 lead before the game’s midway point, statistically the team was outplayed all game long while their top two lines struggled to gain any offensive zone time. The Leafs didn’t post higher than 41 per cent possession in any period, and after a sluggish start from both sides Andersen was under siege until the final buzzer.

Returning to action after leaving Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks with whiplash after taking a kick to the head in the second period, Andersen looked no worse for wear though, as he made one terrific stop after another. The netminder saved his best of the night for when Toronto needed it most, going post-to-post to halt a Ryan Johansen wraparound attempt in the final minute of a 2-2 game. For at least the third time that night, chants of “Fred-ie!” “Fred-ie” rained down from the Leafs’ faithful at Air Canada Centre.

“It’s fun [to hear that]. It’s special, we have great fans here and it means a lot to have that kind of support,” said Andersen. “It was a tough game, not a lot of space out there. They play a good style of hockey, they have good defencemen out there. But we did a good job as well. Their goals came out of some tough bounces. It was a good test for us and it was great to get that extra point.”

Even as the Leafs chased Nashville around the ice for too much of Wednesday’s game, they were opportunistic when they needed to be. A turnover along the halfboards helped set up van Riemsdyk’s first period goal, off a rare one-timer he let fly that deflected past Pekka Rinne. In the second frame, it was Kasperi Kapanen scoring short-handed off a fumbled puck at the Leafs’ blueline that extended the lead further. When the Predators made a mistake, the Leafs found enough ways to make them pay.

Toronto had little choice but to capitalize on those mistakes, considering how few battles they were winning anywhere else. Going hand-in-hand with losing the possession battle by a wide margin was the way the Leafs were dominated in the faceoff circle all night long. After one period, they’d won only 25 per cent of their draws, finishing at 40 per cent by game’s end. The Leafs’ lack of wins in their own end created one solid scoring chance after another for the Predators, like early in the second period when William Nylander, who hadn’t won a draw all night, lost again and Andersen had to make a sprawled out pad save to keep the Leafs up by one.

“I don’t think I have to stand here and tell you how key he was for us today in making game-saving saves,” said Kapanen of Andersen. “He was great tonight.”

Even if the victory was punctuated by a few bad habits creeping back in for the Leafs – another blown lead, too many turnovers, too much reliance on goaltending – to gut out a win against a team as complete as Nashville was a confidence-boost for Toronto whether they’re consciously trying to measure themselves or not.

“I think it can be [a measuring stick], but for us more now it’s not as much about measuring against people or teams,” said Morgan Rielly. “We want to be one of the best teams; we feel like as long as we play our system and play our game and compete every night, we can play against anybody. We’re trying to win now.”

TAKEAWAYS

Frustrated first-liners

It’s been an up-and-down week for the Leafs’ top unit of Auston Matthews, Nylander and Zach Hyman. There was the admittedly disappointing outing in Boston on Saturday, where Patrice Bergeron’s line schooled them from start to finish. Then there was the combined eight-point performance against the Ducks on Monday where they were the game’s most dominant offensive unit. Wednesday’s performance was closer to the former than the latter. While there was some good sustained zone time early on against the Johansen line, Nashville really began clogging up the neutral zone well and not letting the Leafs’ high-octane forwards stickhandle their way through. It was a sign of things to come for a Matthews’ line that barely had the puck all night, posting a dreadful 23 per cent possession as a group while being held off the scoresheet. Matthews didn’t put a shot on goal until midway through the third period, a soft toss from in tight on Rinne, but he came alive in the second half of the third period. Matthews got some good jump going while looking for the game-winning goal, entering the zone better and forechecking as well as he had all night with his line. Matthews and Nylander finished off the game by both missing on their opportunities in the shootout, a rarity for both players lately. Babcock said after the game there is a lesson to be learned for the trio of sophomores who like having a puck, and whether “you’re going to dig in hard enough to have it” against those top matchups. Matthews finished with four shots on goal, Nylander with two and Hyman had one.

New kid on the kill

It’s no secret the Leafs’ penalty kill hasn’t been at its best the last couple weeks. In the two games leading into Wednesday night’s game, Toronto had allowed three power-play goals, and prior to the All-Star Break they’d allowed three in four games. Since being recalled from the American Hockey League, Kapanen had stepped onto that PK unit, using a skill he’s been honing with the Toronto Marlies since last season. Kapanen is aggressive on the kill, and adds a dangerous offensive element when he can catch a power-play group flat-footed. That’s exactly what he did, making the most of his eighth recall from the AHL, and on Wednesday he showed that he’s more than just an asset at even strength. While killing off a hooking penalty to Connor Brown, Kapanen forced a turnover in the Leafs’ end and took off on a breakaway chance with Craig Smith draped all over him. Kapanen smartly stopped up in front of Rinne and slid over to the hashmarks where he fired a five-hold strike for the first short-handed score of his career. It was an incredible display not just of his goal-scoring prowess but his hockey IQ and strength on the puck. Kapanen said after he was gassed on the shift, and wasn't really sure how he was going to handle the play; his attempt just fortunately went past Rinne without much forethought. It was Toronto’s first short-handed goal since Jan. 16 against St. Louis and their fourth of the season. The penalty kill finished 2-for-2, while on the other side the Leafs’ power play went 0-for-2.

The Dermotologist is in

Just 13 games into his NHL career, Travis Dermott already plays with a fearless attitude, akin to that of a veteran blueliner. His confidence with and without the puck only continues to grow, and while he wasn’t without fault against the Predators, Dermott was impressive patrolling the Leafs’ backend against a tough defensive opponent. In the first period, he made a great play at the Nashville blueline to keep the puck onside and set up van Riemsdyk’s opening score seconds later, on which he recorded his fourth assist of the season. On the defensive side, Dermott used his speed to his advantage in the second period when his partner Roman Polak fumbled the puck at the Predators’ blueline and gave up a potential breakaway chance. Dermott took off from the other side of the ice to backcheck and halt the play at Toronto’s blueline. He won the ensuing puck battle, getting the disc back onto the stick of Kapanen and sending Toronto back the other way. Dermott and Polak are an ideal pairing in the sense Babcock wholly seems to trust the stay-at-home veteran in the Leafs’ zone, and Dermott cannot only learn from that, but he complements Polak with a good speed and skill game. At just 21 years old, Dermott rarely looks out of place or out of synch with his teammates. Babcock has said before Dermott has strides to make in his own zone, where he can get disoriented and needs to break out more cleanly. But as evidenced by the fact he’s still with the Leafs and hasn’t yet been returned to the AHL, Dermott is beginning to carve a place for himself at the next level.

Next game

Toronto continues its homestand on Saturday when the Ottawa Senators come to town for the final meeting between the division rivals this season. Ottawa leads the season series 2-1.