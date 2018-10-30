Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – In their first full game without top-line centreon Monday, the Maple Leafs were looking to prove they could carry on just fine without him. But instead of making a statement, the Leafs proved mostly lifeless against the Calgary Flames in a 3-1 loss they couldn’t wait to forget.“They were a lot better than us tonight,” said, who scored the Leafs’ only goal in his 500th career game. “[They did] everything [better]. We didn’t deserve to win that game. Just call that a wash, move on, and worry about the next one.”When that opportunity comes around, Mike Babcock was clear his remaining top players (namely Kadri’s line with Mitch Marner and, and’ unit withand) have to perform. Collectively, those two lines finished at minus-seven, while top-four defencemenandwere a combined minus-four.“I didn't think our top group had a good night, you know what I mean?” Babcock said. “To me, our top group playing against their top groups weren't good enough. We look at the whole group, obviously. We weren't good enough. So, we get an opportunity to ask ourselves why and get it straightened out so we can be better.”The night started out as another chess match between Babcock and his coaching protégée Bill Peters, where open ice was at a premium and neither team took too many chances. But Toronto’s start was undeniably slower – the Leafs took nearly five minutes to get their first shot on goal and were outshot by the Flames 12-4 overall in the opening frame.By the end of the second the score was still 0-0, but Toronto was being outshot 24-16 while accumulating 20 giveaways compared to only six by Calgary, which didn’t help’s cause as the busier goaltender versus. The Flames’ netminder entered the game with an .869 save percentage, yet the Leafs weren’t able to test him in part because of how successful Calgary was clogging up the middle of the ice.“Their gaps were great, right on top of our guys coming through the neutral zone,” Kadri said. “Just seemed like they’d be a pain in the ass every time. They made it tough on us and certainly congested the neutral zone area, and that was the difference.”“They were just playing aggressive, they were on their toes and didn’t give us much time and space,” added Tavares. “Especially it felt like in the second period, they tilted the ice on us and we weren’t able to grab some momentum back. They came out hard, ready to play, and took advantage of our mistakes.”Toronto leaned on Andersen, who made 31 saves in the defeat, to keep Calgary at bay through 45 minutes of action. But eventually their mistakes ended up in the Leafs’ net.opened the scoring with a power play strike early in the third, on the Flames’ 28th shot of the game, after the Leafs’ penalty killers failed to clear the zone. Then Marner couldn’t corral a sloppy pass behind him at the Leafs’ blue line and the resulting turnover became a goal forjust 55 seconds after Monahan scored.“They kind of play like us. They played better at that game tonight than we did,” said Hyman. “We turned the puck over way too much in the neutral zone, they transitioned. They were better than us.”Toronto continued to have a hard time getting shots through traffic as Calgary held them to the outside, and didn't put its second shot of the third period on net until 5:38 remained in regulation. But somehow that helped to flip the switch, however briefly, in the Leafs’ favour.With a 5-on-3 power play chance in the third, Kadri finally found mesh to cut the Flames’ lead to 2-1. Now in control, the Leafs tried to replicate the result they earned on Saturday, overcoming a two-goal deficit against the Winnipeg Jets with three late goals. They even thought the tying marker had been scored with 1:21 to go in regulation when a shot from Hyman fooled everyone by landing behind the net instead of in it, but the ensuing celebration was premature.subsequently sealed Toronto’s fate with an empty netter.It’s not the first time this season the Leafs have lamented not being prepared enough or being out-worked, particularly at home. But the key now is starting to understand why certain bad habits continue to re-occur.“We’re learning some good lessons now with how much better we have to be, consistently, night to night, and how well teams are ready to play us,” surmised Tavares. “They’re coming in trying to do the same things we’re trying to do. All you can do is go back to work tomorrow, turn the page, learn from today and find a way to get better.”While the team around him looked flummoxed by the Flames’ game plan, Andersen was locked in, and gave the Leafs every chance to turn the tide. When the first period began, the Flames were all over Andersen but he answered the bell with a series of quick saves. As the Leafs’ defence struggled to break pucks out or maintain control in their own end, a turnover bybehind the net led to another big chance foron Andersen, but he got enough of the puck to send it off the post and out of danger.In the second period and into the third, Andersen came up with several key saves through traffic and was efficient with his rebounds when the Flames were really rolling around again. His point-blank kick-stop onearly in the final period was as important as any in giving Toronto a chance, but the Leafs’ comeback attempt was too little, too late to make the most of a terrific outing from Andersen. He finished with 31 saves and a .939 save percentage.Withstill recovering from the effects of a nasty flu, Marincin played in his third straight game Monday on the Leafs’ third pairing with Igor Ozhiganov, but it was far from his best outing. In order for Marincin to be successful, Babcock said on Sunday he had to “be steady...go back and get the puck and just move it” but that’s where the blueliner really struggled. He was a turnover machine against the Flames, sending blind passes in his own zone that ended up on Calgary’s sticks. Too often when Marincin handled the puck he was fumbling it, or appearing unsure of where to go next. While Marincin wasn’t on the ice for any goals-against, that was in large part due to Andersen standing tall on opportunities Marincin helped generate.In a departure from his usual workload, though, Marincin also ended up taking a defensive zone draw late in the first period after Par Lindholm was kicked out of the circle and right before a Leafs’ penalty kill was about to begin. It was the second draw Marincin has taken since 2013-14, and the first one he’s lost. He finished the game with two giveaways in 14:58 of ice time.The Leafs lead the league in goals scored this season (42), but still struggle to light the lamp in the first period. Toronto has only scored nine goals in the opening frame this season, while also giving up nine. Through seven games at home, the Leafs have posted only three first period goals, two against the L.A. Kings and one in their season opener against Montreal. Meanwhile in the second period the Leafs have 16 goals-for (second in the NHL) and in the third they’ve scored 15 (fifth-most).Tracking Leafs’ trends all season longFor reasons they can’t quite pinpoint, the Leafs have struggled at home in October. Monday’s loss dropped them to 3-4-0 at Scotiabank Arena, where they’re being outscored 20-15. On the road, Toronto is 5-0-0, and outscoring opponents 27-17.The Leafs take on the Dallas Stars at home on Thursday.“I think the horn went off, right? Any time you hear the horn and see the puck behind the net, you think it’s in and then you react like it’s a goal – the tying goal. It sucks.”reacting to thinking he scored the game-tying goal late in the third period before learning the puck landed behind the net.