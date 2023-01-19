Leafs, Jets expect another feisty affair in clash between Canada's top teams The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are expecting another feisty and 'heated' affair when the two teams meet on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena, Mark Masters writes.

'A lot of caffeine': Leafs and Jets are always 'sour about one another'

The Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets (optional) skated at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

---

The Leafs and Jets are expecting another feisty affair.

"We don't see each other often but there's something about it," said Jets rookie Cole Perfetti. "Kind of sour about one another. I'm not sure why. I'm new to it all."

Perfetti got a crash course on the rivalry on Oct. 22 when he was hit from behind by defenceman Rasmus Sandin during Toronto's 4-1 win in Winnipeg.

"They came into our building and took two points from us," Perfetti said. "We know what we got to do tonight and kind of get a little revenge on that."

"It's always fun games against Winnipeg," said Sandin. "I hope it's a little heated. It always makes it a little bit more exciting."

Sandin lands a hit on Perfetti



Sandin sustained an injury courtesy a knee-on-knee hit from Jets defenceman Neal Pionk on Dec. 5, 2021. Pionk was suspended two games and former Leaf Jason Spezza was also hit with a ban for retaliating with a dangerous hit.

Why are these games so heated?

"A lot of caffeine," said Pionk with a laugh. "No, it is two competitive teams. Maybe it goes back to the Canadian Division. It's fun competing against one of the best teams in the league."

The Leafs and Jets faced off 10 times during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

When the Jets beat the Leafs in Winnipeg last season, Mark Scheifele yelled out, "Is there anything better than beating the Leafs?" inside the jubilant dressing room.

"I always get my friends and family to come to the game and to beat the Leafs, it feels great," the Kitchener, Ont. native explained. "Obviously every win feels great, but to beat a team that a lot of my buddies root for is a good feeling."

Adding to the intensity is the fact these are two of the best teams in the NHL. The Leafs are fifth in points percentage (.678) with the Jets right behind in sixth (.656).

"There's always a different feeling when you're playing a team at the top of the standings," said Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Rielly dropped the gloves with Josh Morrissey back in October after the Jets defenceman levelled Nick Robertson with a questionable hit.

"If you look back at our recent history with these guys, there's been some pretty competitive nights," said Rielly. "We have to go out there and match their intensity and play well and be prepared."

'A lot of caffeine': Leafs and Jets are always 'sour about one another' The Jets and Maple Leafs have engaged in highly competitive and extra physical affairs recently, and their 'bad blood' could stem back to the all-Canadian division a few years ago. Players from both sides are expecting more of the same tonight, and are looking forward to it.

---

Gritty veteran Wayne Simmonds will not be in the lineup for Toronto on Thursday night but the Leafs, as a group, have shown they can handle the rough stuff better than in the past.

"We're starting to be a little more physical," said Sandin. "We all just started to realize that it's something we need to do to be very engaged in those games. We've been doing a really good job of it. Still some ways to go with it, but those games against Winnipeg, usually we get some heat out of those games."

There was plenty of heat in Tuesday's tilt against the Florida Panthers. Zach Aston-Reese immediately confronted Florida's Radko Gudas after the burly blueliner levelled Pierre Engvall with a low hit.

"Maybe the evolution of the group and the type of players that management has brought in have rounded out some areas like that really well," said captain John Tavares, who scored twice against Winnipeg earlier this season. "We understand the importance of that, of the team unity, and our ability to be physical and push back and just play the game hard and defend our net and defend each other really well."

Aston-Reese, who earned a contract with the Leafs in training camp, leads the team in hits. Sandin is second.

Michael Bunting, who's in his second season with the Leafs, went after Nick Cousins after the Panthers forward cross-checked Auston Matthews a couple of times on Tuesday.

"He's the ultimate teammate, honestly," said Matthews. "He's a guy that's going to stick up for everybody. It doesn't matter who he's going up against, he's going to battle and compete. We're extremely close. We really enjoy playing with each other and I know he's always got my back out there."

Saturday's game in Boston also featured plenty of physicality.

"I think our players are getting comfortable in these spots," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "It's fitting we've been through them and expect more of the same tonight."

'We realize it’s something we need to do': Leafs handling rough stuff better The Maple Leafs have been trying to raise the level of physicality in their game this season and make it a point of emphasis and the players have made a concerted effort to not only defend their net, but also defend each other.

---

Rielly picked up a primary assist on Toronto's opening goal by Dryden Hunt on Tuesday night. It was only his second even-strength point in 10 games since returning from a knee injury on Dec. 29.

"He looked more like himself," said Keefe. "He looked really confident in his skating, defended well, and was involved in the offence. Great read to get in position and then make a great play under pressure to get us the first goal."

The Leafs rely on Rielly to drive offence from the back end. Despite missing time, he still leads Toronto's defence with 20 points. Sandin is second with 15.

Winnipeg's defencemen have combined for 114 points, which is second overall behind only the New York Rangers (118). Morrissey leads the way with 49 points, which is second most by a defenceman behind only San Jose's Erik Karlsson (62).

"He's got the green light offensively to go lead the rush, jump in on the forecheck," said coach Rick Bowness. "He's such an elite skater that he can forecheck and he can still be the first guy back. I trust him against the best players in the league and he'll keep getting better."

"You can tell when he gets going and gets that confidence and he gets that look in his eye," said Pionk. "He's like, 'Alright, I'm going to control the game. I'm going to control the puck. I can look guys off. I can make this play. I can make that play.' He's been riding the huge confidence wave."

Can he win the Norris Trophy?

"Absolutely," said Pionk with a grin. "Josh Norrisey!"

Jets' 'Norrissey' riding wave of confidence; Rielly looks more like himself Jets defenceman Neal Pionk explains how Josh Morrissey has been riding a wave of confidence on the ice, and why he "absolutely" believes the defenceman can win the Norris Trophy this year. Meanwhile, Sheldon Keefe says Morgan Rielly looked much more like himself last game against the Panthers.

---

Matt Murray allowed four goals on eight shots before being pulled early in the second period on Tuesday.

"I just have to be better," the Leafs goalie said. "That's the bottom line."

Ilya Samsonov stopped all 11 shots in relief and will be back in the net on Thursday.

"The decision is quite easy," said Keefe. "Sammy came in and did a terrific job for us and Murr is coming off playing two in a row. This is an easy one."

Samsonov received the player-of-the-game belt after Tuesday's win. He's now 11-0-1 at home. He stopped 31 of 32 shots in Toronto's win over the Jets in October.

There's no big goalie decision to be made for the Jets. After recording a .910 save percentage last season, Connor Hellebuyck is up to .924 over 35 games this year.

"In my first conversation with Connor I did tell him, 'We're going to try and make life a little easier on you and cut down on those Grade As,'" said Bowness. "He doesn't have to make the Grade-A saves 15, 20 times a night. We've done a significant job of that."

Leafs Ice Chips: 'Easy' call to start Samsonov; Sandin returns Coming off an emotional overtime victory over the Panthers on Tuesday, the Maple Leafs will try and carry over that momentum against the Jets tonight. Ilya Samsonov played a key role in that win, coming on after Matt Murray was pulled, and as Mark Masters reports, he will get a chance to beat Winnipeg for the second time this season.

---

Perfetti will play his first NHL game in Toronto.

"Something you dream of since you were little watching the games on TV or even coming to the games and thinking how cool it would be to play one day in this building and against the Leafs," the Whitby, Ont. native said. "It's a dream come true. Now that it's finally here I'm pretty anxious, pretty excited for tonight."

How many friends and family will he have in the building?

"I actually lost count," the 21-year-old said with a chuckle. "There's lots. Lots of people, lots of support so pretty thankful for it. Lots of friends and family are making their way to the game tonight."

Perfetti (5-foot-11) will have a couple of new linemates. He was dropped to the third line at Wednesday's practice with Adam Lowry (6-foot-5) and Saku Maenalanen (6-foot-4).

"We'll see how long that lasts," Bowness said with a smile. "We're on the road. We don't get last line change. Give him some big physical guys that can help him defensively and help him protect the puck in the O-zone, give him a little extra room. We'll take a look at that."

Perfetti has gone 14 games without a goal but is heating up of late with six assists in the last five games. The grind of a full 82-game season is an adjustment.

"It's tiring," he admits. "Lots of travel and everything. Playing every other night, it's not easy. But that's the process of a rookie is learning how to deal with that. It's been a big learning experience."

'Dream come true' for Perfetti to play in Toronto; 'lost count' of friends coming Cole Perfetti grew up about 30 minutes from Toronto and will get to enjoy a homecoming tonight when the Jets visit the Maple Leafs. Perfetti spoke about how much support he is expecting from friends and family and reflected on growing up a Maple Leafs fan and cheering for players like Nazem Kadri and Auston Matthews.

---

Bowness juggled all of his lines following a disappointing defeat in Montreal on Tuesday.

"I'm not happy with the last five games," Bowness stated bluntly. "I’m not happy with the way those lines looked, so we're going to change it up and it's as simple as that."

Blake Wheeler joined Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor on the top unit while Scheifele skated between Morgan Barron and Nikolaj Ehlers at Wednesday's rare workout.

"We haven't practised very much in the last six weeks, maybe two or three practices," Bowness pointed out. "Our execution [Tuesday] with our passing was way off, so more than anything, we wanted to give the players a lot of touches with the puck and putting pucks on the tape instead of in the skates or five feet ahead of them."

It was a fast-paced practice.

"We got to get back to having that jump in our game," said Pionk. "We haven't necessarily been playing horrible, but it's just been somewhat flat, so we got to come out with some jump and a little bit of intensity."

With Jets struggling to execute, Bowness shakes up lines During a rare practice on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets tried out some new lines. Blake Wheeler joined Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor on the top unit. Mark Scheifele skated between Morgan Barron and Nikolaj Ehlers while Cole Perfetti dropped down to skate with Adam Lowry and Saku Maenalanen. "I’m not happy with the last five games," said coach Rick Bowness. "I’m not happy with the way those lines looked so we’re going to change it up and it’s as simple as that."

---

William Nylander had plenty of jump in overtime on Tuesday. He blew past the Panthers for a beautiful goal in overtime, which came more than a minute into his shift.

"He's got the reserve tank like I've never seen," marvelled Mitch Marner. "He just finds ways out there, especially in overtime. When you give him space, he just somehow turns on the burners and makes great plays."

"I had some speed and felt like I could take him wide," Nylander said.

Nylander also played the hero in an overtime game in St. Louis on Dec. 27.

"We were joking about it after the game the other night about how he's just directing traffic on defence and it seems to buy him a few extra miles in the tank," Tavares said. "But it's worked out pretty well a few times this year. He just continues to grow and enjoys that opportunity of getting the puck on his stick and being a difference maker."

Nylander also scored the tying goal in the third period, which snapped a six-game drought. It was a fluky one that bounced in off his helmet.

"I haven't been shooting the puck lately, so it's nice to get that one in off the head and kind of felt better," he said with a grin.

Nylander has scored eight game-tying goals this season, which is fourth overall per the Elias Sports Bureau.

"I don't think he had been skating enough or shooting enough," said Keefe of Nylander's recent dry spell. "They go hand-in-hand. Both things are signs that he is engaged in the game and going ... I thought Willy was really good in the third period. He was really skating and challenging the net. The speed got him the penalty shot and then he goes to the net and gets an ugly one. He scores a world-class finish on the overtime goal. He was the difference-maker for us there and that is more the player he has been for us all season."

Nylander uses his head, shows off 'reserve tank' in slump-snapping effort William Nylander snapped a six-game goal drought with a flukey one in the third period on Tuesday. "I haven't been shooting the puck lately so it's nice to get that one in off the head and kind of felt better," he said with a smile. The Leafs winger followed that up with a beautiful goal at the end of a long shift in overtime. "He's got the reserve tank like I've never seen," marvelled Mitch Marner. "He just finds ways out there ... just somehow turns on the burners."

---

Lines at Leafs morning skate on Thursday:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

McMann - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Hunt

Simmonds

Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Benn

Timmins

Samsonov starts

Murray

Rielly quarterbacked the top unit in power-play work. There were no reps with the five-forward look, which surrendered a shorthanded goal on Tuesday.

Lines at Jets practice on Wednesday:

Connor - Dubois - Wheeler

Barron - Scheifele - Ehlers

Perfetti - Lowry - Maenalanen

Kuhlman - Stenlund - Gagner

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Heinola - Schmidt

Hellebuyck starts

Rittich