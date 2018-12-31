47m ago
Leafs' Kadri out for second straight game
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Maple Leafs 3, Avalanche 4 (OT)
Nazem Kadri will miss his second straight game for the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Mike Babcock.
Kadri will not be in the lineup when the Leafs take on the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The only lineup change will be in net, where Frederik Andersen returns between the pipes.
The 27-year-old Kadri has 13 goals and 10 assists in 38 games for the Leafs this season.