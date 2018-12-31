Nazem Kadri will miss his second straight game for the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Mike Babcock.

Mike Babcock says no lineup changes coming for #Leafs today, except Frederik Andersen starting in net. So Nazem Kadri projects to remain out with upper body injury, Martin Marincin to stay in over Connor Carrick — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 31, 2017

Kadri will not be in the lineup when the Leafs take on the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The only lineup change will be in net, where Frederik Andersen returns between the pipes.

The 27-year-old Kadri has 13 goals and 10 assists in 38 games for the Leafs this season.