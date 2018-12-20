Button discusses how important Comtois will be for Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Timothy Liljegren will miss the upcoming world junior hockey championship with a high ankle sprain.

The @MapleLeafs announced today that defenceman Timothy Liljegren has been ruled unavailable to represent Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championships. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 20, 2018

The Swedish defenceman suffered the injury on Dec. 1 while playing with the Toronto Marlies and is considered week-to-week. Liljegren, 19, has two goals and six assists over 19 games this season with the Marlies, his second in the American Hockey League after being selected by the franchise 17th overall in the 2017 Draft.

The Maple Leafs also announced that prospects Pontus Holmberg (Sweden), Filip Kral (Czech Republic), Rasmus Sandin (Sweden) and Ian Scott (Canada) will play in the tournament.

The World Juniors start on Boxing Day from Vancouver and Victoria, B.C.