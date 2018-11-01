TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs (optional)​ and the Dallas Stars skated at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Mitch Marner usually has the puck on a string, but the dynamic Toronto Maple Leafs winger never seemed to get settled during Monday’s loss to the Calgary Flames. Certainly, the 21-year-old has to expect some tough nights like that over the course of a long regular season, right?

"It's really no excuse," he insisted. "I think just all of us in here, we didn’t come ready to play. We have to be better tonight."

It was a strange, lifeless effort by the Leafs, who have been inconsistent of late, especially at Scotiabank Arena.

"Our energy comes off of how well we play our systems and the last couple home games to start the game we haven’t played the system the way we want to," said Marner.

Auston Matthews has missed 21 games in his NHL career and in those games Marner leads Toronto in scoring with 25 points. And what he almost always brings is energy.

Off the ice, you see constant examples. The latest was in how he responded to a Halloween prank.

Bearanormal Activity.@CarltonTheBear served up some scares to get the Leafs in the #Halloween spirit.



Have a safe and happy Halloween! #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Z7FF5cHrSk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 31, 2018

An inflatable version of the team mascot surprised players as they left the rink earlier this week leaping from a stagnant state. While many of his teammates swore and kept walking, Marner yelped and then hopped a couple times before returning to give Carlton the Bear a high five.

"There was a sign beside it that said, 'Come take a selfie,' or something so I was about to walk over and take one and then he jumped out at me," Marner said with a grin. "So then I got to sit there and watch a couple other guys come through so it was really funny."

On the ice, Marner is maintaining his high energy level despite a heavier workload. Now logging penalty kill time, Marner is averaging 19:16 per game to lead all Toronto forwards. That's an increase of nearly three minutes from the 16:23 he averaged last season.

Mike Babcock has lauded the diminutive Marner for returning much stronger this season.

"He's way thicker," the coach observed recently. "He's 10 pounds heavier and he knows how to play with and without the puck."

Marner on Settlers of Catan, eating healthier and stepping up with Matthews out Faced with the challenge of finding a way to replace Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner believes that the Maple Leafs' energy needs to be better Wednesday against the Stars. Marner also discussed changes he made to his nutrition in the off-season, and a unique way he and a few teammates have been spending their free time.

Marner revealed a dietary change has really helped him.

"I've just been eating more," he said. "I’ve never been a big vegetable guy, but kind of got into this last summer and still trying to adjust to that. Just trying to eat more, take care of myself more and getting my rest."

Any vegetables he's eating now that he never ate as a kid?

"It's hard to say," Marner said. "I mean, usually I don’t like finding out what I’m really eating. I just put it in something (a smoothie, for example) or someone puts it in something and I never really ask about the ingredients of food, just eat it and see if I like it."

So, Marner can handle more ice time, but Babcock still has to give it to him. And it's easy to see why the coach has been happy to give the hometown kid more responsibility this season.

"He’s flying around like a little spark plug," said defenceman Travis Dermott, "but if you actually look at the videos he’s doing pretty much everything right, always in the right spot even though he’s flying around everywhere."

Babcock believes Marner's puck tracking and defensive play is helping set him apart.

"When he's playing really well, he's one of the best defensive forwards we have because he's on the puck so hard," Babcock said last week. "He's above you, he's smart, he angles you, he cuts things off and gets the puck back for his line all the time."

"I’ve played against him in the OHL, it was tough," said Dermott, an Erie Otter back in his junior days. "I remember breaking the puck out and if he was on one side of the ice, you’d be going to the other for sure. If he was standing still, half the time at least, he’d still be able to take the puck off you somehow."

So, what do the Dallas Stars have to be aware of tonight?

"Know where he is and take good angles at him," instructed Stars coach Jim Montgomery, "because he’s so deceptive with the change of speeds and also his ability to go through you."

And even heeding Montgomery's advice may not be enough.

"It's pretty crazy knowing that no matter what I do he’s almost for sure going to know which way I’m going," said Dermott referencing their OHL days.

https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/video/ferraro-marner-taking-in-the-big-picture-offensively~1528935

Marner taking in the big picture offensively With Auston Matthews out for a month, the spotlight shifts to Mitch Marner, the NHL's leader in primary assists. Ray Ferraro breaks down what Marner looks for when he enters the offensive zone to create opportunities, and who needs to help Marner in Matthews' absence.

Even if Marner lifts his game, the Leafs will still need more to win consistently with Matthews out for at least four weeks.

"What I find with most injuries, what happens is it takes your team a little bit to figure out how we're going to go again," Babcock admitted. "It takes the coach a little bit to figure out. To have success, you've got to trust all your guys. Even though your depth gets hurt a little bit, you've got to play with depth. A guy like Mitch, we need Mitch to be important, but when you look at our lineup, we need everyone to be important ... The other thing is, racing to 10 [goals] right now is probably not a good idea."​

The coach had harsh words for his top players after Monday's loss to the Flames and continued to hammer home the message on Thursday morning.

"We spent a lot of time on last game, just looking at it," he said. "They did to us what we usually do to other teams. They were above us and worked real hard and we didn't execute and they did and they were better. In the end, that's the worst this year we've been outplayed by any team by a wide margin, just because we gave up so many quality opportunities. Their fourth and fifth guy beat our fourth and fifth guy up the ice all night long. We weren't very good."

The Stars' dynamic duo of Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin are each goalless in the last seven games combining for three assists in that stretch. It’s the first time they’ve played seven consecutive games together with neither player scoring a goal.

"Keep shooting the puck," said Seguin when asked about his mindset. "Stick to the details. Slumps happen. I don't think I had one like this last year really so it's kind of new, old territory. You focus on your details and habits."

Seguin is tied for the NHL lead in shots on goal (58) with Chicago's Patrick Kane, but has not scored since he played the Leafs back on Oct. 9.

He will start tonight on a line with Devin Shore and Mattias Janmark while Benn will skate with Jason Spezza and Valeri Nichushkin.

"We’re just trying to change things up to maybe ignite them and maybe ignite the team," Montgomery explained. "Last game, we put them together after a period (with Alexander Radulov) and that didn’t seem to really work so we’ll separate them a little longer until we do find a spark."

Radulov didn't skate this morning and is expected to sit out for the fifth time in the last six games due to a lower-body injury. Backup goalie Anton Khudobin was the first goalie off the ice at the skate and is expected to start.

Montgomery is hoping to get a boost from his fourth line.

"We want to go with the all-Toronto line of (Gemel) Smith, (Jason) Dickinson and (Brett) Ritchie so we think that will give us a lot of energy tonight."

This is the second meeting of the season between the Leafs and Stars with Toronto triumphing 7-4 in Big D. What did the Stars learn from the loss that they can apply tonight?

"It’s more getting used to playing that frenetic go-north style with their wings with how they take off," Montgomery said. "That nullified two icings, because they take off like that and it also caused a goal against."

After missing two games due to illness and sitting as a healthy scratch on Monday, Dermott is back in the lineup tonight for the Leafs. He lost a couple pounds due to the stomach flu, but has been eating a lot the last few days to get it back.

"Just get my feet back under me," Dermott said when asked about his focus. "It's been a long time coming to get over this."

"We think it's time to get Dermy back in," Ba​bcock said. "Dermy was sick and he also needed to do some work. He's done his work. Dermy is a guy who can move the puck, he can help us."

Dermott will be paired with his old Marlies partner Justin Holl, who is dressing for the first time this season and only third time in his NHL career.

Martin Marincin and KHL import Igor Ozhiganov will sit as the scratches.

"We're giving Ozhiganov a night off," Babcock explained. "I'm going to give him a night off every once in a while, just because the season is so much longer than it was where he's been (KHL with CKSA Moscow)."

Leafs Ice Chips: Holl makes debut, Dermott returns in D shuffle There will be big changes on the Maple Leafs blueline when they take to the ice against the Dallas Stars. After missing three games, two with an illness, Travis Dermott will draw back into the lineup, who will line up alongside Justin Holl.

Projected Leafs lineup for Thursday's game:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Holl

Andersen starts

Sparks

Projected Stars lineup for Thursday's game:

Shore-Seguin-Janmark

Benn-Spezza-Nichushkin

Pitlick-Faksa-Comeau

Smith-Dickinson-Ritchie

Lindell-Klingberg

Methot-Heiskanen

Honka-Polak

Khudobin starts

Bishop