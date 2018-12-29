1h ago
Leafs loan Moore, Kaskisuo to Marlies
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo and forward Trevor Moore to the Toronto Marlies (AHL), the team announced on Saturday.
These roster moves occurred following a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders.
Moore, 23, has played three games for the Leafs this season, collecting two assists.
Kaskisuo, 25, has a 4.12 goals-against average and an .866 save percentage with the Marlies this season. He has yet to make his NHL debut.