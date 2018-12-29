The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo and forward Trevor Moore to the Toronto Marlies (AHL), the team announced on Saturday.

These roster moves occurred following a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders.

Moore, 23, has played three games for the Leafs this season, collecting two assists.

Kaskisuo, 25, has a 4.12 goals-against average and an .866 save percentage with the Marlies this season. He has yet to make his NHL debut.