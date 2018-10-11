Leafs' Marincin to dress, Johnsson will sit again vs. Wings

Are the Leafs planning to rotate Ozhiganov, Marincin and Holl?

Based on their lines at morning skate, the Toronto Maple Leafs will make one change from Tuesday's winning lineup against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Igor Ozhiganov, who logged 16:25 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Dallas Stars, will come out of the lineup and Martin Marincin will take his place in the third pairing with Travis Dermott.

Marincin skated with Dermott in Sunday's overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks, logging 14:58 of ice time and a minus-1 rating in his first game of the season.

The Maple Leafs will keep their forward lines intact from Tuesday's win, with Andreas Johnsson once again serving as a healthy scratch.

Frederik Gauthier dressed in favour of Johnsson on Tuesday, centreing the team's fourth line with Josh Leivo and Tyler Ennis, while Par Lindholm moved up to take Johnsson's spot on the third line.

Gauthier was plus-1 in 12 minutes of work, while Lindholm recorded his first career NHL assist.

Frederik Andersen will start in goal Thursday night. He is 2-1 this season with a .892 save percentage and a 3.37 goals-against average.