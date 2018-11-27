What does a potential Matthews and Nylander return mean for Johnsson?

Auston Matthews said Tuesday he feels ready to return to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup, but is awaiting medical clearence.

Matthews took part in a full-contact practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering separated shoulder on Oct. 27 said if he gets the green light for the team trainers, he'll play Wednesday night against the San Jose Sharks.

The team did not take not line rushes on Tuesday, making it unclear who Matthews would centre if he returns Wednesday. Head coach Mike Babcock added that the team will know more about Matthews' status on Wednesday morning.

"To be honest with you, I haven’t thought about it," Babcock said of Matthews return. "Until they tell me he’s playing, this is just us talking. When he’s available, I’m sure we’ll find him some linemates."

If Matthews does not play Wednesday against the Sharks, his return would likely come Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Wild. Matthews was given a minimum of a four-week timeline for return after his injury and Saturday will mark exactly five weeks since he was injured against the Winnipeg Jets.

Matthews said he’s been “bored to death” the last month, watching TV shows to pass the time. Looking forward to ditching the bag skates and playing actual “fun” hockey again. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 27, 2018

Matthews returned to Leafs practice in a non-contact jersey two weeks ago during the team's California road trip. He skated a in two full contact practices before returning from a separated right shoulder last year.

He said last week he could return after one full practice, at the minimum.

"Definitely want to get into at least one practice where it’s kind of full go and I’m bumping into guys and making sure everything’s stable," Matthews said Thursday.

Matthews has appeared in 11 games this season and scored 10 goals with six assists and a minus-1 rating.

The first overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has posted 40 and 34-goal seasons in his first two years in the league