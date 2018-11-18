Leafs' Matthews practices for first time since injury

Auston Matthews is taking part in Leafs practice for the first time since injuring his left shoulder on October 27th.

This will be the 1st practice for Auston Matthews since injuring his left shoulder on Oct. 27 pic.twitter.com/vH8ozVy038 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 18, 2018

Matthews was injured in the second period of a game against the Winnipeg Jets when he was hit by defenceman Jacob Trouba. Surgery was not required.

The Maple Leafs announced that the 21-year-old would miss a minimum of four weeks, however there has been no update as to when he will return to game action.

Auston Matthews on the ice at Leafs practice wearing a red no-contact sweater pic.twitter.com/pZqPKAgnri — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 18, 2018

Matthews has appeared in 11 games this season and scored 10 goals with six assists and a minus-1 rating.

The first overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has posted 40 and 34 goal seasons in his first two years in the league