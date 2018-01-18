Toronto Maple Leafs centre Dominic Moore took his fourth-line spot back in practice on Wednesday, but it appears he won't be part of the lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Moore, who has served as a healthy scratch in six straight games, remained on the ice after Thursday's optional skate with projected scratches Andreas Borgman and Josh Leivo.

Borgman, Moore and Leivo staying out late at optional Leafs skate ... appears they will be scratched tonight



Babcock sticking with same lineup from Blues game — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 18, 2018

Frederik Gauthier has taken over Moore's spot in the lineup, though the 22-year-old has yet to record a point in six games.

Moore said Wednesday he wanted to get back on the ice with the team.

“I want to do my job the way I can and help the team, that’s why I was excited to join this group,” Moore told the Toronto Sun.

Moore, 37, has four goals and nine points in 31 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He's been held without a point in each of his past 13 games in the lineup.

“I don’t think about my age at all,” Moore said. “If you can play, you can play and I feel great. To me that’s not a factor at all. You don’t think about age in any respect.”