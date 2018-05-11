Dreger: Dubas will be aggressive in making the Leafs a Stanley Cup contender

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Kyle Dubas as the 17th general manager in team history.

Dubas replaces Lou Lamoriello, who was moved to a senior advisor role following the team's playoff run.

The 32-year-old first joined the team as an assistant general manager in July 2014. Among his responsibilites, he served as GM of the Toronto Marlies, who had the best record in the AHL this season at 51-18-2-2. The team advanced to the third round of the AHL Conference Final with a four-game sweep over the Syracuse Crunch earlier this week.

In four years with Dubas as the general manager, the Marlies posted a 190-90-20-4 record.

Dubas made the leap to the Maple Leafs' front office after spending three seasons as the general manager of the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

The Maple Leafs have made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons with first round exits. The team is entering the off-season with three key contributors from this season set to hit unrestricted free agency in James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Leo Komarov, while William Nylander is set to become a restricted free agent. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are both eligible to sign contract extensions as of July 1.

