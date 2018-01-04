United States goaltender Joseph Woll is set to start against Sweden on Thursday (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT on TSN) in the semifinals of the World Junior Hockey Championship.

For Woll, a 2016 third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the game could also serve as Olympic audition with the Team USA brass watching from the stands.

The United States named their Olympic roster on Monday, but listed Ryan Zapolski of the KHL's Jokerit as their only goaltender, leaving two spots open. General manager Jim Johannson said the move was made to continue to evaluate goaltenders through the end of the tournament.

“There are five guys in the mix, and all five guys know what the situation is,” Johannson said, per the Toronto Star. “The situation is real simple. There is hockey going on here. We got another guy really sick. And another we hope gets more ice time.

“The more we looked at it, the more we thought, let’s let [the process] run. Let’s not interrupt this tournament, and basically told the guys here to just go play hockey.”

Woll, who owns a 7-6-2 record with Boston College this season, said he's keeping his focus on the task at hand.

“It’s an amazing honour and incredible opportunity, but my focus is here, right now, and winning a gold medal at this tournament,” Woll said. “It’s something down the road.”

On the tournament, 19-year-old owns a 3-1 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He stopped 27 of 29 shots against Russia in the quarter-finals after allowing four goals in a narrow win over Finland to close round-robin play.

“He’s a winner,” United States coach Bob Motzko told the Star. “He wants to be in there badly. He wants to do the right things. I liked how he bounced back. He needed to do that... You’re not always going to be perfect.”

Woll served as America's backup last year as the team defeated Canada in a shootout for the gold medal. He's started four of the team's five games this year, but served as backup to Jake Oettinger when the Americans faced their North American rivals at New Era Field on Dec. 29. He was not looking ahead to a potential rematch on Wednesday.

“We’re moving on to the semis, and our focus is on Sweden,” Woll said. “I try to stay as calm and as grounded as I can. I think every game I’ve been building. I think [against Russia] I played well, but the guys were playing amazingly in front of me.”