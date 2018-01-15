37m ago
Leafs recall Dermott, Gauthier from Marlies
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Frederik Gauthier from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced Monday.
Dermott spent two games with the Leafs earlier this month, tallying one assist. Gauthier is pointless in five games so far this season with the big club. Both were with the Leafs Monday.
The move puts them at the full 23-man roster, meaning the return of Nikita Zaitsev (foot) and Nikita Soshnikov (lower-body) could be a ways away according to TSN's Kristen Shilton.
The Leafs (25-17-3) will be back in action Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues (26-13-3) at the Air Canada Centre.