Will the Leafs be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Frederik Gauthier from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced Monday.

The @MapleLeafs announced today that the hockey club has recalled defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Frederik Gauthier from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 15, 2018

Dermott spent two games with the Leafs earlier this month, tallying one assist. Gauthier is pointless in five games so far this season with the big club. Both were with the Leafs Monday.

The move puts them at the full 23-man roster, meaning the return of Nikita Zaitsev (foot) and Nikita Soshnikov (lower-body) could be a ways away according to TSN's Kristen Shilton.

#Leafs make the recalls of Gauthier and Dermott official. Puts them at a full 23-man roster, so wouldn't expect the return of either Nikita in the near future (although Soshnikov did skate prior to practice today, but he was doing that before the bye week as well) — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 15, 2018

The Leafs (25-17-3) will be back in action Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues (26-13-3) at the Air Canada Centre.