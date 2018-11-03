How will the Maple Leafs recover from their scoring slump?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Trevor Moore from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the club announced Friday.

Moore has played in nine AHL games this season, posting seven goals and adding three assists. He played 68 games for the Marlies last season, scoring 12 goals.

The 23-year-old was undrafted out of the University of Denver.

Toronto will be in Pittsburgh for a date with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins Saturday night.