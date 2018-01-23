2h ago
Leafs recall Kapanen, send down Gauthier
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Avalanche 4, Maple Leafs 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Kasperi Kapanen from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and sent down Frederik Gauthier as a corresponding move.
Kapanen was at Leafs practice Tuesday morning on the fourth line after being sent down on Dec. 26. In six games so far this season with the big club, he has two goals. For the Marlies, he has 12 goals and 10 assists in 27 games.
"We all believe he's going to play in the NHL for a long time," head coach Mike Babcock said of Kapanen.
"I am going to do everything I can to stay here," Kapanen said.
Gauthier, 22, was a minus-2 Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche and has one goal in nine games.
The Leafs will be back in action Wednesday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.
Here were the lines at Tuesday's skate courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton.
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Marner
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown
Komarov-Moore-Kapanen
Leivo, Martin
Gardiner-Hainsey
Dermott-Carrick
Borgman-Polak V
aliev