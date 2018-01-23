The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Kasperi Kapanen from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and sent down Frederik Gauthier as a corresponding move.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled Kasperi Kapanen from the @TorontoMarlies while Frederik Gauthier has been loaned to the Marlies. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 23, 2018

Kapanen was at Leafs practice Tuesday morning on the fourth line after being sent down on Dec. 26. In six games so far this season with the big club, he has two goals. For the Marlies, he has 12 goals and 10 assists in 27 games.

"We all believe he's going to play in the NHL for a long time," head coach Mike Babcock said of Kapanen.

"I am going to do everything I can to stay here," Kapanen said.

Gauthier, 22, was a minus-2 Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche and has one goal in nine games.

The Leafs will be back in action Wednesday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here were the lines at Tuesday's skate courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton.

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Leivo, Martin

Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Carrick

Borgman-Polak V

aliev