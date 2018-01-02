By The Numbers: Lightning on pace for historic season

TORONTO — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his NHL-best sixth shutout of the season as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Vasilevskiy earned his NHL-leading 26th win for the Lightning (29-8-2) as Cedrick Paquette and Alex Killorn had the goals at the Air Canada Centre.

Tampa Bay controlled much of the pace during the first period, outshooting Toronto 25-12.

The Lightning opened the scoring when Chris Kunitz stripped Frederik Andersen of the puck while the Leafs goaltender was handling it behind the net. Kunitz centred a pass to Paquette in the slot and he converted at 12:00 for his first goal since Jan. 21, 2017.

The Lightning added to their lead when Killorn’s shot from the circle went through Andersen's legs. Initially, game officials let play resume as they ruled no goal at the time but after 22 seconds the league office called in to interrupt play and award Tampa the goal at 16:54.

Toronto (23-16-2) was looking to begin 2018 on a winning note against the NHL's best team. Instead, the Leafs were outplayed as Tampa Bay held a 36-30 edge in shots on goal.

Andersen made 34 saves in the loss.

NOTES: Leafs centre Nazem Kadri returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Toronto centre Frederik Gauthier made his regular-season debut.