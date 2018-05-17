The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have Pierre Engvall, Jesper Lindgren, Par Lindholm, and Igor Ozhiganov to entry-level contracts.

Lindgren was signed to a three-year deal, Engvall to a two-year deal, and Lindholm and Ozhiganov each signed for one year.

Engvall, who joined the Toronto Marlies on a professional tryout late in the season, had four goals and four assists in nine games in the regular season and has three goals and four assists in nine Calder Cup playoff games.

Lindgren joined the Marlies on an Amateur Tryout and had one assist in four games with the team.

Lindholm played in 49 games with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League this season, registering 18 goals and 29 assists.

And Ozhiganov registered two goals and seven assists in 42 games with CSKA Moscov of the KHL.