The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $675,000 at the NHL level on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old spent most of his time with the AHL's Chicago Wolves in 2017-18, posting a 13-13-2 record with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He also played one game with the Toronto Marlies and two contests with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

The Marlies loaned Kaskisuo to the Wolves on Oct. 23 for the rest of the AHL season.

The native of Finland was originally signed to a two-year entry level contract by the Leafs in 2016.