It’s a rare occurrence that a penalty shot goal in overtime decides the outcome of a game, but that’s exactly what happened when William Nylander delivered for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday. It was the sixth time in nine games the Leafs had been to overtime, and they now have points in seven of their last nine. The victory was Toronto’s first in Chicago since Feb. 12, 2003, as they move to 27-18-5 on the season.

TAKEAWAYS

Slow start, wild end

Proving it’s not how you start, but how you finish, the Leafs’ night was bookended by great play at both ends of the ice. Frederik Andersen, making his league-leading 42nd start in the Leafs’ 50th game of the season, had to be extremely sharp from the opening faceoff as the Leafs were under siege in the game’s first 20 minutes. The Blackhawks dominated the first frame in the faceoff circle and at nearly 60 per cent possession, forcing Andersen to keep the game from slipping out of hand for Toronto. In the opening minutes, he made an incredible save with the shaft of his stick, just narrowly sending a point shot wide of his net and avoiding an early deficit for the Leafs. As neutral zone turnovers killed Toronto’s momentum repeatedly, Andersen had an answer for everything the Blackhawks threw at him – except Brent Seabrook’s power-play goal, which was tipped in mid-air by Leo Komarov with a re-direct that fooled Andersen. But the Leafs managed to come out of the first period in a 1-1 tie thanks to Mitch Marner’s tying goal, while being outshot 17-11. Surviving that chaotic period seemed to embolden the Leafs, and they played a better – if not flawless – 200-foot game in the final 40 minutes. The Leafs and Blackhawks traded power-play goals in the third to force overtime, all the while with Andersen producing a few notable stops on Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane to secure the guaranteed OT point for Toronto. It was by far Andersen’s best game since he called out the Leafs’ effort last Thursday in Philadelphia, with both of Chicago’s goals coming on difficult plays he had little chance of stopping. By the time Toronto got to their sixth overtime period in the last nine games, it lasted all of six seconds. William Nylander took off on a breakaway from the opening draw, and was awarded a penalty shot when Duncan Keith impeded his ability to get a shot off. And Nylander made no mistake going in on Jeff Glass after that, roofing a backhand shot over the journeyman to earn the Leafs a second point. Nylander’s goal was the fastest regular-season OT goal in NHL history.

Spotlight on special teams

Neither the Blackhawks nor the Leafs had had much success on the power play lately, but playing against one another solved the lack of goal-scoring issue for both sides. Chicago opened the scoring in the first period with Seabrook’s strike, which was the first power-play goal for the Blackhawks at home since Dec. 8 (0-for-32). Toronto was in a rut of its own, coming off a seven-game stretch where the power play had scored as many goals (two) as it had given up short-handed. Their luck finally changed when Nazem Kadri broke through with the extra man early in the third, with his fifth power-play goal of the season. Now leading 2-1, the Leafs quickly experienced a jarring sense of deja vu. Just two nights after Auston Matthews’ go-ahead goal was taken back on account of a controversial goaltender interference decision, Toronto was challenging Chicago’s tying power-play goal for the same thing. Artem Anisimov had fallen fully on top of a sprawled-out Andersen before Nick Schmaltz scored on the man advantage, but upon review, the league ruled there was no interference. That marked the first time Chicago has scored two power-play goals in a game since Nov. 27, and the first time the Leafs’ penalty kill has allowed more than one goal in a game since Nov. 20 against Arizona.​

Student vs. teacher

Even as he’s navigating a down season, Toews remains one of the league’s premier centremen, and one Matthews has often been compared to. Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said before Wednesday’s game the veteran would be motivated to make Matthews invisible that night on the ice when they went head-to-head and, at least at first, Toews showed up the Leafs’ burgeoning superstar. Toews had gone without a point in five games prior to the game, and he played hungry from the outset against Matthews’ line. The sophomore has rarely looked flat-footed in any situation since he entered the league last fall, a huge compliment to the 20-year-old’s ascension, but he looked shaken at times trying to keep up with Toews, posting 27 per cent possession. But Matthews wasn’t overwhelmed for long. He rebounded in a big way in period two, ceding less ground to Toews and asserting himself more with the puck. By the third period Matthews was creating space for his line and confidently firing pucks towards the net. In one of his best saves of the night, Glass gloved one of Matthews’ patented wristers late in the game that looked like a sure goal. Overall, Matthews’ line ended up on the wrong side of the stat sheet from Toews’ group at 30 per cent scoring chances-for and 33.3 per cent possession while putting three shots on goal.

Second-line shuffle

Babcock’s decision to move Mitch Marner to Kadri’s line and bump Komarov to the fourth line was a popular topic of discussion and debating after Tuesday’s practice, but on Wednesday night the new-look second line showed signs of real promise. They were the Leafs’ best trio in an otherwise forgettable first period, generating the most scoring chances as the only Toronto line that looked remotely dangerous. So it was no surprise they finally broke through with the Leafs’ tying goal. The three forwards pressured the Blackhawks in their end with some good puck movement, which ultimately produced Jake Gardiner’s point blast that Marner tipped for the score. It was the sophomore’s second goal in three games, and extended Gardiner’s point streak to four games with his assist. Kadri was buzzing around Glass’ net throughout the night, but the snake-bit centre continued to find no twine until his power-play goal in the third period. He’d scored one goal on 55 previous shots over his last 20 games, and Wednesday’s goal marked just his third point in 21 games. As a line, Marleau, Marner and Kadri looked like the real deal, and showed off an easy chemistry that produced the best possession numbers of the night for Toronto (50 per cent) and most scoring chances (58 per cent). Meanwhile, the fourth line had a mediocre game, with Komarov joining Dominic Moore and call-up Kasperi Kapanen.

Dermott dominating

At some point after this weekend’s All-Star Break, Morgan Rielly and Nikita Zaitsev will return to the Leafs’ blueline, and Travis Dermott is doing everything he can to prove he deserves to stick around when they do. The rookie played his seventh NHL game on Wednesday and continues to improve in each outing since first suiting up against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 6. Putting a couple early miscues in the first period behind him, Dermott settled into a strong rhythm against the Blackhawks, going toe-to-toe defensively with their speedy, savvy skaters and even generating some offensive chances of his own. In the second period, Dermott was out when Gardiner got caught up-ice and Anthony Duclair took off on a breakaway chance. Dermott raced from the opposite side of the ice to play the sequence perfectly, sliding his stick into the lane in front of Duclair and stripping the puck wide. He also made a good play on puck-carrier Patrick Sharp that the same shift, slamming him into the boards and fighting for control of the disc to get possession back for the Leafs in their end. A hallmark of Dermott’s game since being recalled has been his ability to stand up players at the blueline and play more physically than his 6-foot frame would suggest, which. he did again to the Blackhawks. Dermott finished the night with two shots on goal in 15:34 time on ice.

Next game

The Leafs face a quick turnaround, heading to Dallas to take on the Stars on Thursday in their first back-to-back of 2018.