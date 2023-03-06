Leafs stay in Top 5, Lightning drop to 15th in NHL Power Ranking With just over one month left in the regular season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus as the Leafs and Lightning are all but locked in for a first-round re-match.

by SportLogiq

One matchup that seems inevitable is a first-round bout between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. There is a 98 per cent chance these teams will meet for a second straight season in the opening round.

The Leafs finished last week with a 2-0-0 record. An impressive road win in New Jersey was followed by a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers at home. Toronto remains in fifth spot on our list, which is also where the team ranks in expected goal differential. The Leafs will be much busier this week, hosting the Sabres, Avalanche and Hurricanes before squaring off with the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday night.

The Edmonton Oilers drop one spot from sixth to seventh following a 2-1-0 week. The Oilers are the highest-scoring team in the NHL and sit third in expected goal differential.

Goaltending will be a major focus during the final month of the season. Edmonton has a .750 win percentage when it gets expected or better (positive goals saved above expected) goaltending. But that has only happened in 36 percent of its games, the fifth lowest total in the league.

The Winnipeg Jets are up two spots from 20th to 18th following a 2-1-1 week. The Jets closed the week off with impressive wins in Florida against the Panthers and Lightning on consecutive days.

Winnipeg sits third in the Central Division, one point up on Colorado, but the Avalanche have three games in hand. The Jets have an 85 per cent chance of making the playoffs, so their play in the final month of the season will likely determine whether they finish top three in their division or face a division winner in a wild-card spot.

Winners of three of four games last week, the Calgary Flames climb three spots from 22nd to 19th. Unfortunately for the Flames, the top three teams in the Pacific Division continue to collect points. Calgary is five points back of the Avs for the final wild-card spot and eight points out of third in their division.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom’s play has been better of late, but still not consistently great to allow the team to go on the kind of heater it needs to gain meaningful ground in the West. Calgary currently has an 18 per cent chance of making the postseason.

Speaking of dwindling playoff hopes, the Ottawa Senators are down five spots on our list from 15th to 20th. The Sens are six points out of a playoff spot and would need to jump three teams to sit in a wild-card spot.

Ottawa lost three of four on the road last week and will finish its trip Tuesday against the Oilers. The Sens' upcoming schedule is as tough as it gets. Following the game in Edmonton, the Senators will face the Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Bruins, Lightning and Devils. Their eight per cent chance of making the playoffs may seem optimistic when you consider what the next two weeks look like for the Senators.

The Vancouver Canucks are up one spot from 23rd to 22nd following a 3-0-0 week. The Canucks have won four straight overall as they get set to wrap up their six-game homestand Tuesday against the Stars.

A contributing factor to their recent success is the penalty kill, which had been historically bad all season. Vancouver’s PK sits at 93.3 per cent in March, fifth best in the league. In addition, the Canucks have scored four shorthanded goals in their past five games which is as many or more than nine teams have scored all season.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens are down three spots from 26th to 29th following a 0-1-2 week. The Habs are missing several key players due to injury but have shown a great deal of fortitude despite the losses.

Montreal took the Hurricanes and Rangers to a shootout last week and lost by one goal to Vegas and L.A. the previous week. The Canadiens will need to show similar resolve in the games to come as it hosts the Avalanche Monday night then plays Pittsburgh, Florida, Tampa Bay twice and finally Boston in what will be a tough six-game stretch.