The Toronto Maple Leafs unveiled their uniform Saturday for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals.

The Leafs will take on the Capitals March 3 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium wearing white jerseys with matching white pants, gloves, and helmet.