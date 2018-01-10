Leafs' Zaitsev likely to return in 2-3 weeks

Injured Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is expected to return from his foot injury in 2-3 weeks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Help is on the way as Nikita Zaitsev inches closes to return. Likely another 2-3 weeks needed to fully recover from an injured foot. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 10, 2018

The 26-year-old has missed the last 10 games with the injury.

Zaitsev has struggled offensively in his second year in the NHL, scoring four goals and adding six assists over 34 games.

The Russian is coming off a solid rookie campaign where he netted four goals and 32 assists over 82 games. The performance earned him a seven-year, $31.5 million contract.