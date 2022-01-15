Marino scores twice for Toronto Six in win over Beauts

TORONTO — Leah Marino scored twice for the Toronto Six in a 6-1 win Saturday over the visiting Buffalo Beauts.

Grant-Mentis had a goal and an assist for the Six. The forward leads the Premier Hockey Federation in scoring with six goals and 11 assists in 10 games this season.

Amy Curlew, Taylor Day and Maegan Beres also scored for Toronto, which tops the PHF at 8-1-1. Goaltender Elaine Chuli stopped 26 of 27 shots for the win.

Cassidy MacPherson scored the lone goal for Buffalo at the bottom of the standings at 1-5-0. Beauts starter Carly Jackson allowed four goals on 16 shots before reliever Lovisa Berndtsson's 22 saves in the loss.

Toronto is at home to Buffalo again Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.