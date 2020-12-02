Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

James‘ $85M extension with the Lakers runs through 2022-23 season.

James and the Lakers are less than a month away from defending their NBA championship, and LeBron is confident in his team.

"We can [repeat]. I mean, it's that simple," James said on an episode of the podcast "Road Trippin'," hosted by Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton, that aired Tuesday on Spectrum SportsNet. "We absolutely can. ... First of all, it all starts with health. You have to have some luck. You have to have health. If we can stay healthy."

