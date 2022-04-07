The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are listed out vs. Warriors tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2022

James, 37, has not played since April 1 due to an ankle injury. He is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 56 games this season.

Davis, 29, will not play due to management on a knee injury that kept him out for 18 games from late February to late March. He has averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 40 games played this season.

Westbrook, 33, has played all but one game for the Lakers this season but will sit out on Thursday. He is averaging 18.5, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1.