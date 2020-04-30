LeBron: 'As soon as it's safe we would like to finish our season'

LeBron James is making it clear -- he wants to finish the 2019-20 NBA season.

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

James took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to deny "some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel" the season and added that he is eager to get back to playing once it's deemed safe.

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That's absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it's safe we would like to finish our season. I'm ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything," he tweeted.

A report from CNBC's Jabari Young cited anonymous agents and team executives saying they would prefer to cancel the current season and focus on the 2020-21 season rather than waiting to decide how to revive the 2019-20 campaign.

"NBA team executives and players’ agents spoke to CNBC in recent weeks about the challenges in resuming play. They said team owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season. The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity as they aren’t authorized to discuss league matters publicly," Young wrote.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after it was revealed Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. There has been no official announcement on when the league is planning to resume play this summer -- if at all -- but certain team facilities will be allowed to open as early as May 8 depending on state restrictions.

Yahoo's Chris Haynes joined TSN's Kayla Grey on Wednesday to discuss how facilities being allowed to open on May 8 is causing confusion among players since it could be argued players on certain teams would gain a competitive advantage over those forced to remain in lockdown because of local restrictions.

Haynes: Players still confused by NBA's plan to open practice facilities The NBA pushed back their plans to have some practice facilities open on May 8th, but Chris Haynes joins Kayla Grey to explain why the players are still a bit confused on the situation and some believe it's an unfair advantage to the teams who can't open up their facilities yet.

"So right now there’s confusion from players because they’re like ‘Hold on. If these guys are allowed to go in their facilities that’s a competitive advantage at work that they’re able to get,'" Haynes said. "All the benefits of being around a trainer, getting a rigorous workout which happens during a training or practice session and [the other players] will be obligated to stay at home."

A report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Wednesday said the NBA was considering playing the rest of the 2019-20 season via neutral site games at Disney World in Orlando without fans in attendance if deemed safe to resume. Las Vegas has also been previously mentioned as a possible neutral site location.