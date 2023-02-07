LeBron James sits 16 points back of the NBA's all-time scoring record of 38,387 held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Los Angeles Lakers trail the Oklahoma City Thunder 76-66 at halftime Tuesday night.

James came into Tuesday 35 points shy of the mark and has 20 points at the half.

James is 6-of-10 shooting and has two rebounds and two assists in just over played.

The No. 1 pick out of high school in 2003, James began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and made six All-Star Teams before joining the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010. After winning two titles with the Heat, LeBron returned to Cleveland and led the Cavs to their first championship in franchise history in 2016. He spent two more seasons with the Cavaliers before joining the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent in 2018, leading them to a title in 2020. He has averaged at least 25 points per game every season excluding his rookie year and led the league in scoring in 2007-08.

Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain for first on the all-time scoring list during the 1983-84 season. He played another five seasons, finishing with 19 All-Star nominations in 20 seasons split between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643) and Michael Jordan (32,292) round out the top five on the all-time list.