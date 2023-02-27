1h ago
Report: LeBron to miss 'extended period' with right foot injury
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is 'likely' to miss 'an extended period of time' with a right foot injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
TSN.ca Staff
James reportedly suffered the injury on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, but played through it as the Lakers overcame a 27-point deficit to win the game.
The 38-year-old All-Star is seeking multiple opinions on his injury, but the Lakers are reportedly preparing for him to miss multiple weeks, Charania reports.
James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in 47 games for the Lakers this season, his fifth with the team. He led them to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 season.
The Lakers have a 24-23 record when James plays this season, compared to 5-9 when he does not. He has missed 14 games due to various minor injuries, including an ankle issue and a hamstring issue.
At 29-32 following their victory over the Mavericks, the Lakers sit outside of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They trail the New Orleans Pelicans, who hold the final play-in spot, by one game.