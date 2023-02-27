Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is 'likely' to miss 'an extended period of time' with a right foot injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sources: There's fear Lakers star LeBron James is likely to miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury. James suffered the injury in Sunday's win over Dallas, played through it, and belief is he will be sidelined an indefinite amount. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

James reportedly suffered the injury on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, but played through it as the Lakers overcame a 27-point deficit to win the game.

The 38-year-old All-Star is seeking multiple opinions on his injury, but the Lakers are reportedly preparing for him to miss multiple weeks, Charania reports.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in 47 games for the Lakers this season, his fifth with the team. He led them to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers have a 24-23 record when James plays this season, compared to 5-9 when he does not. He has missed 14 games due to various minor injuries, including an ankle issue and a hamstring issue.

At 29-32 following their victory over the Mavericks, the Lakers sit outside of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They trail the New Orleans Pelicans, who hold the final play-in spot, by one game.