LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz on Monday with left foot soreness, the team announced.

James played just under 34 minutes as the Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, finishing with 27 points on 13-of-23 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

This is the first game James has missed this season as the Lakers sit second last in the Western Conference at 2-7. LeBron is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists through his team's first nine games.

Meanwhile, the team also announced that point guard Patrick Beverley and guard Lonnie Walker IV will also miss Monday's game with non COVID-19 related illnesses while forward Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) is probable.