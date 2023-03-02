LeBron James may miss more time with his right foot injury than initially feared.

The team released a statement Thursday saying James will be re-evaluated in three weeks, one week longer than the originally expected two-week timeline.

“LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks," the team said.

James was injured during Sunday's victory over the Dallas Mavericks after tumbling to the floor. He appeared to say "I heard a pop" after the play and despite finishing the game, James left the arena with a noticeable limp.

The 20-year veteran is averaging 29.5 points, 6.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds in 47 games so far this season for the Lakers.

L.A. sits 11th in the Western Conference at 30-33 entering play Friday, one game back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the final West play-in spot.