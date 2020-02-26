1h ago
LeBron (groin) out Thursday vs. Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will miss Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors due to a sore groin, the team announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The team did not release specific details about James' injury. He played in the team's 118-109 win over rookie sensation Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 40 points in 34 minutes of action.
James, 35, has averaged 25.5 points and an NBA-best 10.6 assists this season, his 17th in the NBA. The Lakers currently have the second-best record in the NBA at 44-12 and sit atop the Western Conference.
Away from James, the Lakers also announced on Wednesday that big man Anthony Davis, who is currently dealing with a sore elbow, is probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.