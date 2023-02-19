LeBron James did not play in the second half of Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game after sustaining a hand injury in the first half.

James scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go along with four assists and one rebound. He suffered the injury after hitting his hand on the rim during a block attempt.

But James wasn't too concerned about the injury after the game.

"I'll be fine. I don't think it's too much to worry about," he said, adding the decision to depart was made for precautionary reasons.

Team Giannis went on to win 184-175, snapping James' five consecutive All-Star Game wins streak as team captain.

The 38-year-old missed time leading up to the All-Star Break with an ankle injury, but returned in the final game before the break, scoring 21 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In 45 games so far this season, James is averaging 30.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

This weekend was LeBron's 19th consecutive All-Star Game.