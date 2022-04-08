The Los Angeles Lakers said Friday that LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season due to ankle sprain suffered in a game on March 27.

LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 8, 2022

James recently had his left ankle reevaluated by the Lakers medial staff and it was determined he will take the time for continued healing and an expected full recovery.

James, 37, averaged 30.3 points (currently second in the NBA) 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games.

The Lakers (31-49) sit 11th in the Western Conference standings and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.