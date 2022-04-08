37m ago
Lakers' James to miss rest of season with ankle sprain
The Los Angeles Lakers said Friday that LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season due to ankle sprain suffered in a game on March 27.
TSN.ca Staff
James recently had his left ankle reevaluated by the Lakers medial staff and it was determined he will take the time for continued healing and an expected full recovery.
James, 37, averaged 30.3 points (currently second in the NBA) 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games.
The Lakers (31-49) sit 11th in the Western Conference standings and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.