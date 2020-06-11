LeBron James has never been one to stay silent and with the U.S. presidential election scheduled for November, James is launching an initiative geared toward energizing Black voters and reducing voter suppression.

James announced the non-profit on Wednesday in an interview with the New York Times. Other Black athletes and entertainers including Trae Young, Stephen Jackson, Jalen Rose, Kevin Hart and Skylar Diggins-Smith are also involved.

James said the organization will encourage and assist in voter registration for the November election and also attempt to curb voter suppression tactics, such as misinformation on social media.

"Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" James wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening in response to a tweet documenting unequal voter wait times for predominately white and Black polling stations in Georgia.

“I’m inspired by the likes of Muhammad Ali, I’m inspired by the Bill Russells and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbars, the Oscar Robertsons — those guys who stood when the times were even way worse than they are today,” James told the NYT.

According to ESPN, James got the idea for 'More Than a Vote' after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May. The name of the group is similar to James' 'More Than an Athlete' mantra he has adopted as he continues to speak out on social issues.

On the court, James and his Los Angeles Lakers will head into the NBA's restart as the top seed in the Western Conference at 49-14. The league is currently targeting July 31 to begin regular-season games at Walt Disney World in Orlando.